Creative Arts Emmy Winners: ’13th,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘Saturday Night Live’ Among Top Winners

Emmy voters showered awards on Ava DuVernay’s documentary “13th,” “Hairspray Live,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” James Corden, and “Saturday Night Live” during Saturday’s first half of the two-night Creative Arts Award presentation at the Microsoft Theater.

“13th” won for documentary special as well as writing, motion design and original music and lyrics for “The Letter to the Free” by Common, Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins. The Netflix documentary, which also collected a Peabody Award and an Oscar nomination this year, led the winners field with four trophies.

DuVernay was one of several winners who made emotional pleas for those in media to use their power to speak out on urgent issues, from criminal justice and prison reform to climate change.

“When all kinds of people are feeling aggressively demoralized and devalued, people of justice and dignity need to stand up and make our voices heard,” DuVernay said. “Our voices are stronger than those that try to silence us.”

Cartoon Network’s “Samurai Jack” also collected four trophies, for juried awards recognizing individual achievement in animation.

Saturday’s ceremony focused on awards for reality, documentary and animated programs. Sunday’s presentation will focus scripted programming. The remaining kudos in high-profile categories will be handed out Sept. 17 in a ceremony telecast live on CBS.

James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special” won the first award of the night, for variety special. It marked the second straight win the category for the primetime rendition of the popular segment from his “Late Late Show” on CBS. Emmy voters also recognized the 2016 Tony Awards ceremony, hosted by Corden, with the special class program award.

A&E Network’s “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” was recognized for informational series or special. The star was emotional as she dedicated the win to those who came forward to discuss their experiences with Scientology.

Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers” was recognized for animated program. Cartoon Network’s “Adventure Time” took its second trophy for short-form animated program.

BBC America’s “Planet Earth II” prevailed for documentary or nonfiction series. “Shark Tank” nabbed a fourth win in the structured reality category.

CNN’s “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell” won for unstructured reality program. Bell urged those in the crowd to recognize the important role played by “television and movies that prove the necessity of diversity and inclusion to make America a better place.”

RuPaul Charles pulled off a second consecutive win for reality host. Meryl Streep added an Emmy to her trophy case, landing the win for narrator for her work on Netflix’s “Five Came Back.”

“Saturday Night Live” won two technical awards and a makeup trophy for the Alec Baldwin-hosted episode from last season.

The team from TBS’ “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” won writing for a variety special for their “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” effort. Bee told reporters backstage she is ready for the news flow of the Trump era to slow down a bit. “As citizens we would actually ask for less,” she said. “We have what we have so we make what we can out of it.”

The night’s winners included two industry notables who finally made it to the stage after numerous tries. Choreographer Mandy Moore won her first statuette, after six noms, for her work on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” (the category ended in tie with Travis Wall of Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance”).

Music director Rickey Minor prevailed on his seventh nom for his work on the ABC special “Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America.”

Several participants in the ceremony made mention of the dangers of Hurricane Irma as it barrels toward Florida.

Bill Nye, host of Netflix’s “Bill Nye Saves the World,” told the crowd he was a last-minute choice as a presenter because he was called on to fill in for actor Hank Azaria, who was called to Florida to help move his mother to safety out of Irma’s path.

Nye noted that everyone in the room owed a debt to the first responders who are on the front lines of every natural disaster. He also pointed to the prevalence of super storms like Irma and Hurricane Harvey that ravaged Texas last month as signs of a broader environmental concerns.