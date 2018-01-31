The craziest ways Sir Daniel Day-Lewis prepared for acting roles

Daniel Day-Lewis, the British genius who has won THREE Best Actor Oscars, and was awarded a knighthood in 2014 is retiring form acting. Phantom Thread (in cinemas Friday, 2 January) will be his final screen role, and it’s a fitting swan song for the actor many believe to be the greatest of all time.

But you don’t get that many Oscars by accident. DDL is infamous for his legendary preparation for roles. There’s just no such thing as ‘too far’ for Daniel Day-Lewis.

“Part of my job is to be drained,” the 55-year-old told the BBC’s Sophie Raworth in 2013. “It’s logical to me to remain within that world. But beyond it being logical it’s my pleasure because that’s where the work is.”

“You’re not discovering anything when you’re having a cup of tea and a laugh with the grips.”

So just how far will one man go to get into character? Very, very far, if these Daniel Day-Lewis method acting tales are to be believed…

Broke his own ribs for My Left Foot (1989)

The blue-print for method acting, My Left Foot has become the stuff of film folklore. Day-Lewis went all out to play paralysed poet Christy Brown. Reluctant crew had to lift him around the set and over obstacles as the actor refused to move from his wheelchair – even insisting his meals be spoon-fed to him.

Day-Lewis formed friendships with disabled people at the Sanymount School Clinic where he learnt about their real-life experiences. Eventually, weeks of slouching in a wheelchair earned Day-Lewis three things: an Oscar for Best Actor, and two broken ribs.

Killed all his own food for Last Of The Mohicans (1992)

For his next film, Daniel Day-Lewis went all Ray Mears to play Nathaniel Hawkeye – learning to live as a survivalist for ‘Last Of The Mohicans’. The wannabe-frontiersman spent days at a time alone in the Alabama wilderness, learning how to track, hunt and skin animals for food.

By the end of his experience the actor could accurately throw a tomahawk, build a canoe and hit just about anything with his trusty flintlock rifle – the same flintlock rifle that never left his side, even at Christmas dinner. As director Michael Mann told Time: “If he didn’t shoot it, he didn’t eat it.”

Lived as an 1870s gentleman for The Age of Innocence (1993)

The closest Daniel Day-Lewis could get to becoming an affluent 19th century New Yorker was to become an affluent 20th century New Yorker.

According to legend, he checked himself into the Plaza Hotel as N. Archer, after his character Newland, and spent two months strutting around the city streets wearing period clothing: top hat, cane and all.

Went to prison for In The Name Of The Father (1993)