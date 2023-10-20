Craig Conover Calls Austen Kroll Self Destructive

Pillow entrepreneur Craig Conover takes a minute to whine about his Southern Charm co-stars during “Whine Not.” He calls Madison LeCroy a pot stirrer, but says she’s entertaining when he isn’t in her crosshairs. He also thinks Austen Kroll is the most self destructive person he’s ever met, says he has to cover for Shep Rose more than anyone in his life and believes that it’s taken Taylor Ann Green longer than he thought to climb her way out of the hole she made.

