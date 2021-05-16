Courtney Love calls series inspired by pal Pamela Anderson 'vile': 'Shame on Lily James, whoever the f*** she is'

Erin Donnelly
·2 min read
Courtney Love (pictured with Pamela Anderson in 2005) calls the upcoming Hulu series about her friend's relationship with ex Tommy Lee
Courtney Love (pictured with Pamela Anderson in 2005) calls the upcoming Hulu series about her friend's relationship with ex Tommy Lee "vile." (Photo: Reuters)

Early photos from Pam & Tommy, the upcoming Hulu miniseries chronicling Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's relationship and the infamous sex tape filmed during their 1995 honeymoon, have the internet abuzz over star Lily James's uncanny transformation into the former Baywatch star. They've also riled up the actress's longtime pal Courtney Love, who took to Facebook on Sunday to blast the project as "f***ing outrageous" and "vile."

"I find this so f***ing outrageous," the Hole frontwoman wrote alongside a newspaper clipping of Downton Abbey and Baby Driver actress James in costume as Anderson. 

Love went on to share her memories of the sex tape, which was stolen from the former couple and then leaked online, being ogled by male music industry professionals while she was recording an album. 

"They were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfreude... guffaws," she recalled. "It was disgusting. I banned anyone from discussing it."

Love, widow of Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain, added that the tape "destroyed my friend Pamela's life."

The 56-year-old rocker went on to claim that she'd rejected a request for the "piece of s***" production to use a Rolling Stone cover featuring her own image.

"My heart goes out to Pammy," she continued. "Further causing her complex trauma."

She signed off with a jab at Pam & Tommy's female lead, James, who stars opposite Sebastian Stan as Lee. 

"Shame on Lily James, whoever the f*** she is," Love wrote.

Anderson with Love in 2017. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization )
Anderson with Love in 2017. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization )

A recent report from the Sun suggests that Anderson is equally unimpressed with the upcoming series, which also stars Seth Rogen. 

"Pamela has no intention of watching this Godawful show, absolutely not. Never," a "friend" of the star tells the tabloid. 

“She’s never heard of the actors playing her or Tommy, and doesn’t care to know them. She and her family think the show is a cheap knockoff. The whole thing is a joke to them.”

    The Minnesota Wild continued their recent mastery of the Vegas Golden Knights with a 1-0 overtime win on Sunday in Game 1 of their First Round Stanley Cup Playoff series.