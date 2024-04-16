Courtney Love Says Taylor Swift Is 'Not Important' And Shades Beyoncé Too

Former Hole singer Courtney Love called Taylor Swift “not important” in an interview that trashed several popular singers, including Beyoncé.

Love, the widow of Kurt Cobain, was promoting her BBC radio show celebrating women’s music in an interview with the Evening Standard tabloid that published Sunday.

However, some of her comments did anything but that.

“Taylor is not important,” she said. “She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of right now, but she’s not interesting as an artist.”

Love, who now lives in London, also took pot shots at Lana Del Rey, Beyoncé and Madonna.

“I haven’t liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off,” she said of Del Rey.

“I like the idea of Beyoncé doing a country record because it’s about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed, not that I like it much,” she said about Bey and her Billboard No. 1 album, “Cowboy Carter.” “As a concept, I love it. I just don’t like her music.”

Love’s criticism of Madonna got more personal.

“I don’t like her and she doesn’t like me,” she said. “I loved ‘Desperately Seeking Susan,’ but for the city of New York as much as her.”

In 2021, Love beefed with Olivia Rodrigo, accusing her of copying Hole’s “Live Through This” 1994 album cover for a promotional photo.

Hole, the alternative rock band Love founded in 1989, was nominated for several Grammys in the late 1990s. Love also had notable acting turns in Milos Forman’s “The People vs. Larry Flynt” and “Man on the Moon.” She later did television work and has a couple film projects in the works, according to IMDb.

