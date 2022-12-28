Courtney Love says she was fired from 'Fight Club' after refusing to let Brad Pitt play late husband Kurt Cobain

Courtney Love, Kurt Cobain and their daughter, Frances Bean, arrive at 1993 MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Courtney Love says she was almost in Fight Club.

In fact, the rocker said on Monday's episode of WTF With Marc Maron that she was officially cast to play Marla — the role that ultimately went to Helena Bonham Carter — in the 1999 cult classic. Love claimed that she was fired from that movie after she "went nuclear" on Brad Pitt and director Gus Van Sant when they approached her around the same time about a project based on her late husband, Kurt Cobain. She shut the whole thing down.

"I wouldn't let Brad play Kurt," Love said.

Brad Pitt stars in Fight Club. (Photo: 20th Century Fox Film Corp. via Everett Collection)

She made it clear that the discussion was about a movie other than Last Days, a 2005 Van Sant movie inspired by the late Nirvana frontman, who died by suicide in 1994. He was 27.

The Hole rocker said she regrets reacting to Pitt the way that she did.

Still, Love noted that she had a chance to change her mind and didn't, because, as recently as 2020, she said no to Pitt's proposed biopic on the "In Bloom" singer.

"I don't know if I trust you and I don't know that your movies are for profit. They're really good social justice movies, but... ," Love said she told Pitt. "If you don't get me, you kind of don't get Kurt, and I don't feel like you do, Brad."

Love said she wants to make a Cobain movie eventually with someone else.

And she mentioned one other recognizable name in her story.

"My friend Cameron Crowe [told me] Brad Pitt was put on this earth to stalk you for Kurt, which has been going on since '96," she said.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to Pitt and the studios behind Fight Club for comment, but did not receive a response.

Love was married to Cobain from Feb. 1992 until his death. Their daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, turned 30 in August.