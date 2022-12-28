Courtney Love says she was fired from 'Fight Club' after refusing to let Brad Pitt play late husband Kurt Cobain

6
Raechal Shewfelt
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
Courtney Love, Kurt Cobain and their daughter, Frances Bean, arrive at 1993 MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)
Courtney Love, Kurt Cobain and their daughter, Frances Bean, arrive at 1993 MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Courtney Love says she was almost in Fight Club.

In fact, the rocker said on Monday's episode of WTF With Marc Maron that she was officially cast to play Marla — the role that ultimately went to Helena Bonham Carter — in the 1999 cult classic. Love claimed that she was fired from that movie after she "went nuclear" on Brad Pitt and director Gus Van Sant when they approached her around the same time about a project based on her late husband, Kurt Cobain. She shut the whole thing down.

"I wouldn't let Brad play Kurt," Love said.

Brad Pitt stars in
Brad Pitt stars in Fight Club. (Photo: 20th Century Fox Film Corp. via Everett Collection)

She made it clear that the discussion was about a movie other than Last Days, a 2005 Van Sant movie inspired by the late Nirvana frontman, who died by suicide in 1994. He was 27.

The Hole rocker said she regrets reacting to Pitt the way that she did.

Still, Love noted that she had a chance to change her mind and didn't, because, as recently as 2020, she said no to Pitt's proposed biopic on the "In Bloom" singer.

"I don't know if I trust you and I don't know that your movies are for profit. They're really good social justice movies, but... ," Love said she told Pitt. "If you don't get me, you kind of don't get Kurt, and I don't feel like you do, Brad."

Love said she wants to make a Cobain movie eventually with someone else.

And she mentioned one other recognizable name in her story.

"My friend Cameron Crowe [told me] Brad Pitt was put on this earth to stalk you for Kurt, which has been going on since '96," she said.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to Pitt and the studios behind Fight Club for comment, but did not receive a response.

Love was married to Cobain from Feb. 1992 until his death. Their daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, turned 30 in August.

Recommended Stories

  • Kliff Kingsbury: Cardinals had “no idea” J.J. Watt was announcing retirement

    The Cardinals found out that J.J. Watt was retiring at exactly the same time the rest of us did. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Wednesday that the team had “no idea” Watt would be announcing his retirement when he did it. It’s unclear why Watt didn’t bother to share the information with his current [more]

  • The 25 most memorable film performances of 2022

    Actors tend to get a lot of credit when their film is a success—especially this time of year, when that little gold man is looming larger. But in compiling this list, we knew we needed to look beyond just the obvious awards contenders. Sure, we have the likes of Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once or Cate Blanchett in Tár, but we also felt it was important to train our spotlight on other performances: the new faces who simply jumped off the screen, the cameos we couldn’t stop talk

  • Damien Chazelle has a secret 2-hour cut of Babylon — filmed on his iPhone

    He made the version in his backyard with wife Olivia Hamilton and star Diego Calva

  • Damien Chazelle Filmed a 2-Hour Version of ‘Babylon’ on His iPhone

    Chazelle prepped for the movie by filming Olivia Hamilton and Diego Calva rehearsing the script in his backyard.

  • Joan Collins Enjoys 'Terrific' Christmas Day Swim in Chic Leopard-Print Swimsuit

    The Dynasty actress celebrated Christmas by taking a dip in the pool and grabbing lunch with friends

  • Marcus Coloma Did Not Film Final ‘General Hospital’ Scenes “Due To Health Issues”

    Marcus Coloma confirmed his exit from General Hospital after three years of portraying Nikolas Cassadine. His departure came with the news that the actor was not able to film his final scenes. Colomo’s final appearance is due at the end of January. Deadline has now learned that Coloma and ABC came to an agreement “that […]

  • Drake’s Producer Noah ‘40’ Shebib Shows Love To Megan Thee Stallion

    Drake was accused of calling Meg a liar on 'Her Loss' track "Circa Loco."

  • Knock! Knock! 5 things we learned from latest trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin'

    You ever hear the "knock knock" joke about the apocalyptic zealots who force a family of three to murder one of their own? Yeah, it's not very funny, but it makes for one humdinger of a premise in M. Night Shyamalan's new thriller: Knock at the Cabin. With the film less than two months away from hitting theaters everywhere, Universal Pictures released a brand-new trailer on Christmas Day (not a bad present, if you ask us). We've been watching it on repeat ever since it dropped over the weekend a

  • DeSantis’s request for COVID vaccine probe denounced by health experts

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) petition for a grand jury investigation into COVID-19 vaccines, in which he decries the ongoing vaccine campaign as “propaganda” by the Biden administration, is drawing fierce criticism from health experts. Physicians and public health experts say his request betrays decades of established procedure designed to ensure the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, and only serves to stoke further…

  • Vin Diesel Shares Fast X Set Photo, Trailer Release Date Window

    Vin Diesel recently took to social media to share an update on the status of Fast X and tease that the trailer for the upcoming film would be coming very soon. On Instagram, Diesel showed off a photo from the production’s set, which has him hugging actress Jordana Brewster. In the caption of the photo, […] The post Vin Diesel Shares Fast X Set Photo, Trailer Release Date Window appeared first on ComingSoon.net - Movie Trailers, TV & Streaming News, and More.