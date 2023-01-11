Courtney B. Vance adorably films Angela Bassett's acceptance speech on his phone at Golden Globes

Maureen Lee Lenker
·3 min read

What's love got to do with it... a whole lot when it comes to Hollywood couple Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance.

Award-winning actors Vance and Bassett have been married since 1997 and share two children. But Vance only had eyes for his wife on Tuesday night at the Golden Globes when she won Best Supporting Actress in Any Motion Picture for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

While Bassett gave her speech, becoming the first individual actor to win a major acting award for a Marvel project, cameras cut to Vance being an adoring (and adorable) husband. He had his phone out, filming Bassett's speech from his seat in the audience.

Bassett thanked her husband and their two children, Bronwyn and Slater, in her speech, but she specifically dedicated her win to her late costar (and on-screen son) Chadwick Boseman. "I had a real special time with him on the first Panther, where we literally sat next to each other as we prepared for the day," she said later in the press room of her decision to dedicate her win to Boseman. "I could see and admire and respect his work ethic as I watched him begin the day and work through the day.

"He was just a source of great inspiration for all of us, and when he was not there in the physical, he most definitely was there in the spiritual," she continued. "He was with us, every single day. Even when it got difficult or hard or things sort of fell apart along the way, you knew that you couldn't sit down. You couldn't rest. You couldn't give up because we had had an example set for us. So, I felt very proud to accept this award as his mother and colleague. He was the young man who escorted me many many years ago when I visited his college campus, and he reminded me of that. So I'm very proud."

Angela Bassett accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture award for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Bassett also told press she had no qualms about attending the Globes despite the HFPA's past scandal and controversy. "I was very pleased that my performance and my colleagues, cast, crew, the film, Wakanda Forever, for which I am enormously proud, is being recognized," she said. "And I think it should be. I think it should win everything! So I wasn't about to stay home. The Hollywood Foreign Press has made strides to do what they know needs to be done. So tonight is the beginning of that season where we celebrate the industry and our colleagues, and we embrace them with great joy. It is our hope that people will always love coming and going to the movies."

Vance and Bassett first met when they were students at the Yale School of Drama, but they didn't start dating until nearly a decade later when their paths crossed again in Los Angeles. They remain one of Hollywood's most iconic couples.

Bassett previously won the SAG Award for Best Ensemble alongside her Black Panther cast members for her portrayal of Ramonda. For its sequel, she could become the first actor to make a genuine run through awards season with an MCU performance.

