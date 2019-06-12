Courteney Cox's Daughter Wears Mom's Red Carpet Dress Decades Later

The children of NBC’s “must-see-TV” generation are growing up.

Jerry Seinfeld’s daughter Sascha just went to the prom. And now the teen daughter of “Friends” star Courteney Cox is giving new life to her mom’s old dress.

Cox on Tuesday posted a photo of Coco Arquette, who turns 15 on Thursday, wearing the dress next to a throwback of Cox in the same outfit on the red carpet decades ago.

“I’m not one to hold onto things but this was a damn good purchase! 21 years later...” Cox wrote.

Fellow “Friends” alum Lisa Kudrow wrote “Oh wow” in the Instagram comments.

Cox wore the dress to the Hollywood premiere of the Nicolas Cage movie “Snake Eyes” on July 30, 1998, after “Friends” had completed its fourth season. Cox and Coco’s dad, David Arquette, pictured with Cox at the event, married the following summer. (They divorced in 2013.)

Actor David Arquette and actress Courteney Cox attend the 'Snake Eyes' Hollywood Premiere on July 30, 1998, at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images) More

Hey, Courteney, the dress is still there for you.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.