Courteney Cox Celebrates 55th Birthday With 'Friends' Co-Stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow

The group's outing comes weeks after Aniston teased they'd be open to reuniting on-screen.

Courteney Cox is celebrating her birthday with a little help from her Friends.

The actress took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal how she turned 55: surrounded by Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston. The trio cuddles up in the adorable pic Cox posted, looking just as close as they did when they starred on the sitcom from 1994 to 2004.

"How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much ♥️," Cox captioned the photo.

Though Aniston, 50, doesn't have an Instagram, Kudrow, 55, couldn't help but leave a comment. "LOVE you girls! Happy happy Court," she wrote.

Kudrow also shared a silly snap of herself and Cox on her own Instagram. "Just remembering Court, I will ALWAYS be older than you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY lovely Courteney!!" she wrote alongside the shot.

Cox's hangout with her Friends co-stars comes weeks after Aniston got fans' hopes up by revealing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she and the rest of the cast "would do" an on-screen reunion.

"Listen, I told you this, I would do it," she shared, before noting that her co-stars -- including Cox, Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc -- are also game. "The girls would do it, and the boys would do it, I'm sure. Listen, anything can happen."

Aniston opened up to ET last week about why she recently had a change of heart on the topic. "Well, 'no' was getting me nowhere, and 'maybe' was getting me nowhere. So I thought I'd try 'yes.' See what would happen," she said. "Sorry!"

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lisa Kudrow Reveals Why She Doesn't Watch 'Friends' Reruns (Exclusive)

Why Jennifer Aniston Had a Change of Heart About Possible 'Friends' Reunion

Jennifer Aniston Says All Her 'Friends' Co-Stars Are Up for a Reunion

Related Articles: