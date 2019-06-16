Courteney Cox Celebrates 55th Birthday with Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow: ‘How Lucky Am I?’

Friends forever!

Courteney Cox got a little help celebrating her 55th birthday from pals Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.

Over the weekend, the actress shared a sweet selfie of the trio cuddling up together while honoring her big day. “How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much ♥️,” Cox captioned the snap.

Although Aniston, 50, does not have an Instagram account of her own, Kudrow, 55, left a sweet comment on the snap, writing, “LOVE you girls! Happy happy Court.”

Kudrow went on to share a silly photo of the pair on her own account, showing the duo posing together while using a teary-eyed photo filter.

“Just remembering Court, I will ALWAYS be older than you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY lovely Courteney!!” she wrote, to which Cox replied, “Only wiser my sweet. Never older. I love you.”

Other guests at the celebration included jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, Sara Foster and actress Mary McCormack.

Missing from action from the festivities was Cox’s longtime love Johnny McDaid, as the Snow Patrol musician, 42, is currently on tour.

Cox went on to share a loving photo of the pair, calling McDaid her “all year birthday gift.”

“I miss you J xx,” she added.

Friends went off the air 15 years ago, but the famous on-screen pals have remained close over the years.

In April, Cox and Kudrow spent a girls’ night together, and they were also spotted having lunch together in Beverly Hills in January. Cox and Aniston have also remained close. In fact, the Murder Mystery star encouraged Cox to post a video visiting the Friends building in New York City in March.

“I was at Jennifer’s house,” Cox explained during an appearance on Busy Tonight. “She’s like, ‘Post that now and see what happens,’ because she’s not on Instagram yet. I’m thinking to myself, it’s probably better to post this between 9 and 12 because that’s where my fans are. But I didn’t, I posted it late at night and it’s still — it worked.”

But despite these off-screen reunions, Friends fans shouldn’t hold their breath for a series reboot.

“People ask us all the time, ‘Will we ever do a remake?’ That was a story about these group of people that are friends in their 30s who are finding themselves. I don’t know if there’s a way to redo it,” Cox told PEOPLE in October, adding that while the show was the “greatest job I ever had,” she doesn’t think a remake is in the cards.

“I just don’t see it happening. Even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time,” she shared.