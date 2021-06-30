Court overturns Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction
Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction Wednesday after finding an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case.
Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction Wednesday after finding an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case.
A Nebraska woman has been sentenced to more than 60 years in prison for several child abuse charges related to sleepovers with friends of her then 11-year-old daughter where she had sex with two boys and handed out marijuana-infused gummy bears. Christina Greer, 38, was sentenced Monday to between 64 and 102 years in prison. She was convicted in March of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child involving two boys ages 12 and 13, six counts of felony child abuse and two counts of wi
There was nothing unusual about the lobby and pool area at Champlain Towers South condo, which looked clean and well maintained to a commercial pool contractor who visited the building last Tuesday, just 36 hours before half of the building unexpectedly collapsed. Then, he saw the basement-level garage.
“He licked her face and she gave him a big hug.”
In a sneak peek of Lifetime's Cellmate Secrets: Susan Smith, the cellmates and lover of the convicted murderer recall how manipulative she was and the impact it had on their own lives.
A jury was seated, and opening arguments and witness testimony took place Monday as Ammon Bundy’s jury trial began.
Reuters/Peter DaSilvaJust five weeks after last month’s massacre at a San Jose light-rail yard that left nine people dead, the city has taken unprecedented gun-control action.In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, San Jose’s city council approved a national first that will see gun owners being forced to compensate taxpayers for the spiraling costs of gun violence. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, gun owners in California’s third-largest city will be required to take out liability insurance
Public records show the suspect previously owned a business in Sandwich, Massachusetts, at the same location as the fish market and filed for bankruptcy in 2019.
A pool contractor photographed damage to the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida, 36 hours before half of it collapsed.
A routine traffic stop turned into the arrest of a teen suspected of killing a mother of six. Parker County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over Hector Alejandro Rivera, 18, because his 2012 Kia Forte didn't have a front license plate, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Officers ran Rivera’s plates and found he was wanted in connection to the 2020 shooting that killed Carmen Enriquez, 33. Enriquez was killed on June 29, 2020, at around 11 p.m. in Fort Worth, Texas, a
Sandra Weyer of Pennsylvania reportedly went to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 on a bus organized by GOP state Sen. Doug Mastriano's campaign.
Multiple people at the party recorded the assault, police said.
A man from Tampa, Florida, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for sexually battering and molesting his girlfriend's 10-year-old daughter before dousing her in bleach to conceal evidence.
JaDerek Gray, 19, died after the shooting on I-35 in Fort Worth.
Mark Cranfield jumped on Alec Driver's head with both feet, leaving him in a vegetative state until his death 12 years later.
A Key West couple wound up in jail last week after state and wildlife police said they threatened to shoot officers while brandishing guns on their boat.
Investigators are looking for leads after the naked body of a young Atlanta mother was found burning under a bridge on a rural roadside late last week. Brittany Wicklein’s scorched remains were recovered by investigators on the side of South Fulton roadway on Friday hours after she was seen getting into an unidentified black car, according to a police report obtained by Oxygen.com. She was 31. On June 18, local firefighters responded to a grass fire on the corner of Jones Road by Georgia State R
The 36-year-old veteran went missing in February 2020.
While she pleaded for prosecutors to take up her college rape complaint, Shannon Keeler studied in Spain, won a national championship in lacrosse, earned a bachelor's degree and fell in love. After verifying the account, and after Keeler told her story to The Associated Press, a new team of police and prosecutors on Tuesday obtained an arrest warrant, charging Ian Cleary, 28, of Saratoga, California, with sexually assaulting Keeler when they were students at Gettysburg College in 2013.
The Asahi ShimbunProsecutors appear to be poised to indict the Trump Organization. And that could mean significant pain ahead for the former president, his family, and their business associates.According to media reports, prosecutors in New York gave lawyers for the Trump Organization a Monday deadline to make the case why criminal charges should not be filed. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James have been conducting a grand jury investigation o
It led to an even more grisly discovery.