Couple Dies in Head-on Collision on the Way to Share Pregnancy News With Family

A Utah couple were tragically killed in a car accident just before Christmas.

On Dec. 20, Parker and Chloe Stott were involved in a head-on crash while driving to Arizona, according to KUTV. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials confirmed that the couple were pregnant with a baby boy and were traveling to share the news with family on Christmas.

Per KUTV, the couple were reportedly driving a white Toyota pickup truck and passing other vehicles in a legal passing zone. Authorities say that at 8:30 p.m. their vehicle failed to complete the pass and collided head-on with a commercial truck-tractor pulling a trailer loaded with home goods.

Chloe and her unborn child did not survive the crash. Parker was airlifted to the Arizona Burn Center and placed under intense care. Parker tragically succumbed to his injuries and died on Dec. 24 surrounded by his loved ones, per an update from his family.

The driver of the commercial truck was transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure, but their condition is unclear.

"As deeply saddened as we are to loose Parker, who had such a positive impact on so many people's lives and brought us all so much happiness here on Earth, we are so thankful for God's mercy that he gets to be with Chloe and relieved from all this pain," wrote Parker's family in a statement. "We know they are in a better place and get to be together. We know they will be watching over us, cheering us all on until we get to reunite with them again."

A GoFundMe was launched to provide financial support and funeral services to the families and has raised just over $208,000.

According to her Instagram account, Chloe was the owner of Clover Skin Bar, a medical spa in Utah. A “Forever Facial” was created in memory of the couple, with all proceeds of the service being donated to the families.

More on this