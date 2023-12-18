Country stars and BBQ: The lineup of the newest music festival in metro Phoenix is here

The creators of Boots in the Park have teamed with KNIX-FM (102.5) to introduce the Smoke Show BBQ & Country Music Roundup at Gilbert Regional Park on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

As the name suggests, the newest country music festival in metro Phoenix will feature barbecue along with a whiskey tasting, an “Arizona-sized” selection of beers, line dancing, a cornhole tournament, art installations and more in its first year.

Activated Events, the creators of Boots in the Park, have promised more than 30 barbecue and artisan food vendors, which the poster art assures us will be “finger-lickin’” good.

The festival runs from high noon, as they say, to 10 p.m.

Smoke Show BBQ & Country Music Roundup 2024 lineup

Parker McCollum, Trace Adkins, Rodney Atkins, George Birge, HunterGirl, Joe Peters and Luwiss Lux are playing the first KNIX-FM Smoke Show BBQ & Country Music Roundup.

The Academy of Country Music named McCollum its New Male Artist of the Year in 2022, by which point he'd topped the Billboard country airplay chart with "Pretty Heart" and "To Be Loved By You."

Both songs were featured on McCollum's first release after signing to MCA Nashville, "Gold Chain Cowboy," the highlights of which range from those hit singles to the album-opening Americana vibe of "Wait Outside" and the melancholy balladry of "Dallas," a duet with Danielle Bradbery, who launched her career in 2013 with a win on "NBC's The Voice."

Adkins scored his first chart-topping country hit in 1997 with "(This Ain't) No Thinkin' Thing," returning to the top with 2006's "Ladies Love Country Boys" and 2008's "You're Gonna Miss This."

He may be best known for a song that peaked at No. 2, the double-platinum "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk," a song he wisely held off for the closing song of his crowd-pleasing set a few years back at Country Thunder Arizona, where Brett Eldredge praised him as “one of the best country singers on this Earth."

Where is the Smoke Show BBQ & Country Music Roundup?

The inaugural KNIX-FM Smoke Show BBQ & Country Music Roundup will be at Gilbert Regional Park, 3005 E. Queen Creek Road.

How to get tickets to the Smoke Show BBQ & Country Music Roundup

Tickets are on sale now at knixsmokeshow.com or tickets.activatedevents.com.

Parking is available for an additional charge.

