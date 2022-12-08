Country Star Zac Brown Is Engaged to Model and Actress Kelly Yazdi

zac brown, Kelly Yazdi

Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC/Getty Kelly Yazdi and Zac Brown

Zac Brown is engaged!

The country star, 44, popped the question to Kelly Yazdi, 31, earlier this year, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.

"He proposed in Hawaii a while ago," one source says. "It was very intimate and the couple has kept it very private."

While the pair have rarely shared images or videos together, Yazdi has been accompanying the Zac Brown Band on tour dating back to at least July, when she could be seen in an Instagram post celebrating Zac's birthday on the road.

In the clip, Yazdi appears to have an engagement ring on her finger as she stands close to her now-fiancé in a group setting.

Yazdi, according to her personal website, is a "born adventurer, events producer, SAG-AFTRA actress, stuntwoman, and professional model." While she wears many hats, the Minnesota-born adventurer considers herself a "spokesmodel for living with passion" as a motorcyclist. She's also the founder of the Ride Wild organization, which was initially intended to change the way women are seen in power sports and motorsports.

As an actress, Yazdi has appeared in series such as Hawaii Five-O and Steve Austin's Broken Skull Ranch Challenge, and the films The Martial Arts Kid," and documentary Herb Ritts: L.A. Style. Her stunt work can be seen in Katy Perry's "Harleys in Hawaii" music video, per IMDB.

Back in 2018, Brown and then-wife Shelly revealed to PEOPLE that they were splitting after 12 years of marriage. The two share son Alexander, 8, and daughters Joni, 11, Georgia, 12, Lucy, 14, and Justice, 15.

"We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions. It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating as a couple," said the former couple, who wed in 2006.

"We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there," they continued. "This was a difficult decision, but we've done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture — love, mutual respect, and care for each other are what we are moving forward with."

zac brown

Erika Goldring/Getty Zac Brown

It's been a busy year for Brown and his band — who released a deluxe version of their 2021 record The Comeback in September. Since the release, they wrapped a tour, which will continue overseas in March with an additional festival run in June.

The group also expanded this year, adding Caroline Jones and making her the first full-time female member of ZBB. Jones opened for the band on their 2017 tour and was asked back for the next two consecutive tours. Later, in 2021, the band asked her to join The Comeback Tour as a special guest band member — and did the same for their most recent Out in the Middle tour.

"Joining Zac Brown Band as an official member is the greatest honor of my career so far," Jones, 32, told Entertainment Tonight. "To be validated not only as a singer and songwriter, but as a musician and member of the family, means more to me than I can put into words."

Zac added, "It feels like Caroline has been part of Zac Brown Band for years. She has done a few tours with us and has also been in the recording studio creating with us. She is family and a badass musician," he said. "She sings the highest and works the hardest."