Country singer Zach Bryan arrested in Oklahoma for obstruction of investigation

Country music singer Zach Bryan was booked Thursday evening in his home state of Oklahoma on a charge of obstruction of investigation.

Little information was immediately available about the arrest, but Bryan had his mugshot taken at Craig County Jail in Vinita, Oklahoma, a small town in the northeast corner of the state.

Jail records show he was arrested on the single charge of obstruction of investigation, but the exact details leading up to his arrest are unknown. His has since been released from police custody.

“Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said,” Bryan wrote Thursday night on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize,” he added. “They brought me to jail, and there is a mugshot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

Just a few hours prior to his arrest, Bryan posted to his Instagram Story.

“On the road again, gonna go see the birds win,” he captioned a photo from the inside of his car.

The singer is known to be an avid supporter of the Philadelphia Eagles, who are preparing to play their season opener Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts.

