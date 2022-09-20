Country singer Luke Bell died of an accidental fentanyl overdose

Luke Bell's cause of death has been revealed nearly one month after he went missing. ABC 9 KGUN obtained Bell's autopsy report, which reveals the country singer died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

According to the report, a passerby found Bell unresponsive in a shaded area of a parking lot in Tucson, Ariz. Drug paraphernalia was found at the scene. The musician died on Aug. 26, six days after he was reported missing. Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to the Pima County medical examiner's office for additional information.

Musician Matt Kinman confirmed Bell's death to Saving Country Music. The blog noted Bell was discovered not far from where he disappeared "in a manner we all feared he would be when we first heard the news." Bell was with Kinman in Arizona, but disappeared when his friend went and got something to eat.

Bell struggled with severe bipolar disorder and his mental state took a turn for the worse prior to his passing. Bell's family issued a statement to TMZ and thanked his fans, friends and family.

"Luke had a gentle heart, a wanderer’s spirit and a musical gift that he was fortunate to share with us and the world," the statement read in part. "Unfortunately Luke suffered from the disease of mental illness, which progressed after his father's death in 2015. Luke was supported through his disease by a community of loving family and friends. Despite this, he was unable to receive the help he needed to ease his pain. Our hearts go out to the millions of people affected by mental illness who, like us, understand the devastating disappointment of a system that consistently fails to provide caring solutions to those who suffer."

Bell burst onto the country music scene in 2014 with his debut album Don't Mind if I Do. After signing with a record label in 2016, he released his self-titled album to critical acclaim. However, Bell's mental health issues prevented him from going on tour and he retreated from the spotlight.

"To be honest, I live in the day, and I count smiles," Bell told The Boot in a 2016 interview. "That's it. Listen, half the time, I end up drinking beer with my neighbors. Life's not that bad. The downside, in some ways, is I don't have a wife and kids, but at the same time, it's pretty ideal right now. I just travel around to other cities and hang out with other people... The goal is to have high hopes and low expectations and have a good time."