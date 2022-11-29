Country singer Jake Flint, 37, dies unexpectedly just hours after his wedding

Country singer Jake Flint has died at age 37. (Photo: YouTube)

Oklahoma country music artist Jake Flint died unexpectedly over the weekend, according to a social media post from his manager. Making the news even more tragic is that Flint, 37, passed away just hours after his wedding.

"With a broken heart and in deep grief I must announce that Jake Flint has tragically passed away," Brenda Cline wrote on her Facebook page on Sunday night. "I’ve tried several times today to make a post, but you can't comment on what you can't process."

Cline remembered Flint, a Red Dirt country singer-songwriter, as the "funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career."

"We were just about to embark on some business together after he and Brenda got married - which was yesterday. Yes - yesterday," she continued. "Jake has a million friends and I'm not sure how everyone will cope with this tragic loss. We need prayers - it's all so surreal. Please please pray for his new wife Brenda, Jake's precious mother, his sister and the rest of his family and friends. This is going to be incredibly difficult for so many. We love you Jake and in our hearts forever."

Flint's publicist told The Oklahoman that the up-and-coming musician died in his sleep after exchanging vows on Saturday. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

In a post on Facebook, Flint's new bride, Brenda, shared a video from their wedding day, writing, "I don't understand."

According to his website, Flint was introduced to music after his father was diagnosed with ALS. As he was not able to physically provide interaction to his son, Flint's dad enlisted his longtime friends to teach his boy how to play guitar. Flint began to attend regional bluegrass festivals and was inspired to write his own music.

Flint released four albums from 2016 through 2021: I'm Not Okay, Live and Not OK at Cain's Ballroom, Jake Flint and Live and Socially Distanced at Mercury Lounge. He frequently played shows around Oklahoma and Texas.