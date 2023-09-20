A country music trifecta of Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee book a stop in Des Moines

Des Moines just can’t get enough of Kane Brown. Or Tyler Hubbard. Or even Parmalee. The three country acts recently played the Iowa State Fair, and now all three return to Des Moines to play Wells Fargo Arena on April 18, 2024.

Pop-country star Brown, a five-time American Music Awards winner, played the Iowa State Fair Grandstand in 2022. His new “In the Air” tour kicks off in March, swinging through 29 cities.

Brown, who grew up in Georgia and Chattanooga, Tennessee, tried out for “American Idol” and “The X Factor” early in his career and landed on the latter. He left the show when the producers wanted him to join a boy band.

Country pop star Kane Brown performed on the Iowa State Fair Grandstand in 2022.

Brown then started posting his videos of cover songs such as Lee Brice’s “I Don’t Dance” and George Strait’s “Check Yes or No.” He crowdfunded the money to record his first EP in Nashville.

Now some of his most famous songs include “Used to Love You Sober,” “Don’t Go City on Me,” “Whiskey Sour” and “Homesick.”

Hubbard, previously one-half of Florida Georgia Line, played the Iowa State Fair Grandstand in August, performing some of his big solo hits such as “Simple,” “Dancin’ in the Country,” and “5 Foot 9.”

The singer will perform some of FGL's hits as well.

Florida Georgia Line — a combination of Monroe, Georgia native Hubbard and Ormond Beach, Florida-born Brian Kelley — split last year after Kelley suggested they should go solo. The two say there is no animosity between them, and they could even revive FGL in 15 years.

Parmalee, who opened for Hubbard at the State Fair, also returns. Some of the band’s chart toppers include “Carolina” and “Just The Way.”

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 28 at Hy-VeeTix.com.

Susan Stapleton is the entertainment editor and dining reporter at The Des Moines Register. You can reach out to her on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, or drop her a line at sstapleton@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee perform in Des Moines in April 2024