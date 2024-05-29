Country music stars headed to Great Pocomoke Fair 2024: Everything to know

Mark your calendars! The Great Pocomoke Fair is returning to the Eastern Shore this summer.

Here's everything you need to know, including when and where the fair is being held, what family-friendly activities are in store, which country music stars are to make an appearance and much more.

When and where is The Great Pocomoke Fair?

Concert attendees sing and dance along to Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye at Dockside’s inaugural “Dock Jam” on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Pocomoke City, Maryland.

The Great Pocomoke Fair is set to take place from Aug. 7-11, 2024, at 2037 Broad St. in Pocomoke City, Maryland. The five-day event is made possible through the support of the Pocomoke City Mayor and Council, the Maryland Agricultural Fair Board and surrounding community.

The history of The Great Pocomoke Fair

The Great Pocomoke Fair initially began in 1901, when fairgoers would travel to and from Pocomoke City by train to explore exhibits, partake in games and witness horse races. The fair, which fell victim to The Great Depression, closed in 1930 before being reorganized and revived in 1991.

Great Pocomoke Fair announces Josh Turner and David Lee Murphy

Josh Turner performs during CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Get ready to jam out. The Great Pocomoke Fair has announced a big double bill of country stars Josh Turner and David Lee Murphy, who are set to perform live in concert on Saturday, Aug. 10.

The concert gates are said to open at 6:30 p.m. Murphy will take the stage first at 7 p.m., with Turner following suit at 8:30 p.m.

The Great Pocomoke Fair is experiencing a delay in being able to offer the tickets for sale, and is working directly with the artists for their approval. Tickets are expected to go on sale soon.

David Lee Murphy will headline “Country Night” on July 16 at the Picktown Palooza.

What activities are in store for The Great Pocomoke Fair?

In addition to live music, this year's fair will feature an array of activities for people of all ages, including an antique tractor pull, live harness race, hobby horse races, pet pageant, local livestock and home crafting exhibits, Little Miss/Junior Miss Pocomoke Fair pageants and more.

The home crafting exhibits — featuring baked goods, homemade crafts and local art and décor — will be on display in the Grandstand. Those interested in entering a submission may do so online. Also, all cake and pie entries will be sold at an auction between the live harness races.

If you go:

WHAT: The Great Pocomoke Fair

WHERE: 2037 Broad St., Pocomoke City

WHEN: Aug. 7-11, 2024

INFO: https://thegreatpocomokefair.org/

