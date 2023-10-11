Country music star Reba McEntire celebrates new book by setting up corn mazes across the country

A Reba-themed corn maze has come to a farm near you this fall, probably.

Country music legend Reba McEntire announced her partnership with 40 farms nationwide in early September to celebrate the release of her new book “Not That Fancy,” according to a news release from The MAiZE.

More than a million visitors are expected to visit the Reba-themed corn mazes, specially curated in 23 states by The MAiZE, an agritourism consulting company.

Guests will have the chance to play interactive games, enjoy music, take photographs and win prizes as they find their way through the Reba-themed maze.

“While l admit being in a corn maze is one of the more unique things I’ve ever been invited to be a part of, I couldn’t be more excited to be involved with some of the things that matter most to me – farming, family, and friends,” McEntire said in the news release.

Where can I find a Reba-themed corn maze?

Almost every state will be hosting a Reba-themed corn maze. Check out the list compiled below to find the location nearest to you. Ticket prices and activities are listed by farm, so be sure to visit a farm's page directly before making plans.

Here are the chosen locations:

Peebles Farm in Augusta, Ark.

Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek, Ariz.

Fritzler Farm Park in LaSalle, Colo.

The Patch in Elizabeth, Colo.

Sykes Family Farms in Elkton Fla.

Sweet Season Farms in Milton, Fla.

Poppell Farms in Odum, Ga.

Pride of the Wapsi in Long Grove, Iowa.

Center Grove Orchard in Cambridge, Iowa.

Harvest Tyme Family Farm in Lowell, Ind.

JZ Farms in Denton, Md.

Afton Apple in Hasting, Minn.

A and G Corn Maze in St. Joseph, Minn.

Bloomsdale Fun Farm in Genevieve, Mo.

Country Days Corn Maze in Indian Trail, N.C.

VonThun Farms in Monmouth Junction, N.J.

VonThun Farms in Washington, N.J.

Hank’s Pumpkintown in Watermmill, N.Y.

Stokoe Farms in Scottsville, N.Y.

Regal Vineyards in Madison, Ohio.

The MAiZE at Little Darby Creek in Milford Center, Ohio

Kuchta Farms in Newton Falls, Ohio

PumpkinTown Farms in Tulsa, Okla.

Annabelle’s Fun Farm in Welch, Okla.

Orr Family Farm in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Winding Brook Farm in Warrington, Pa.

Mt. Airy Orchards in Dillsburg, Pa.

Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, Pa.

Denver Downs in Sandy Springs, S.C.

McArthur Farm in Bennettsville, S.C.

Stewart Farms in Enoree, S.C.

Honeysuckle Hill Farm in Springfield, Tenn.

Lyon Family Farms in Taft, Tenn.

Circle S Acres in San Angelo, Texas

Jenschke Orchards in Fredericksburg, Texas

Water Hollow Ranch in Bluebell, Utah

Cornbelly’s in Spanish Fork, Utah

Back Home on the Farm in Harrisonburg, Va.

Harvest House & Orchard at Green Bluff Farm in Colbert, Wash.

Green Acres Corn Maze in Casper, Wyo.

Besides testing your Reba knowledge as you weave your way around the maze, a trip to Nashville will be raffled off to attend “Not That Fancy: An Evening with Reba & Friends” on Nov. 5. The name of the lucky winner will be announced on Oct. 28.

After you visit a maze, you can enter the contest online for your chance to win. One winner from each farm will receive an autographed copy of Reba’s new book.

How can I buy Reba’s new book?

Reba’s new book “Not That Fancy” was officially released on Tuesday, Oct. 10. “Not That Fancy” is a collection of personal stories, photos, tips and recipes dear to the singer's heart.

The book is available for purchase online at Reba’s website, or retailers where books are sold.

A “Not That Fancy” album was also released on Oct. 6. The album includes stripped-down versions of some of her most iconic songs as well as a brand-new track, according to the release.

