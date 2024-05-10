Country artists Lou Ridley and Brady Riley to headline Project Pride SRQ's Grand Carnival

Project Pride SRQ will present the Grand Carnival In Bloom on June 1 at Sailor Circus Arena with country artists Lou Ridley and Brady Riley. Proceeds benefit Project Pride’s programs and events.

Country artists Lou Ridley and Brady Riley will visit from Nashville to headline Project Pride SRQ’s Grand Carnival In Bloom on June 1 at Sailor Circus Arena (2075 Bahia Vista St.) in Sarasota.

The Grand Carnival takes place from 8-11 p.m. and tickets include an open bar, food, dancing, and entertainment. Major sponsors include CAN Community Health, the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, McCarver & Moser, SRQ Beats, and the Herald-Tribune/LocaliQ. Proceeds from the event will support Project Pride’s programs and events.

Originally from Houston, Ridley's connection to music finds its roots in her Southern heritage, with a distinctive musical style shaped by her journey through both adversity and triumph. In her 2021 debut single, "Hometown," Ridley delves into the pains of her upbringing in Southlake, Texas, cementing her identity as an "anti-country" country artist determined to shatter the genre's conventional, idealized narratives.

In addition to roles as a producer, performer and songwriter, Ridley is committed to human rights activism, dedicating her time to serving organizations that assist individuals grappling with substance abuse and homelessness.

Country artists Lou Ridley, left, and Brady Riley will headline Project Pride SRQ's Grand Carnival In Bloom on June 1.

A little bit of Hollywood, a little bit of redneck, Riley blends the sounds of country, pop, and rock to create a genre he has named “Country Vogue.” From Winnie, Texas, Riley started singing before he could speak and found his home on stage, expressing himself through writing and making music while developing the glamorous image he showcases today.

Riley’s recent single, “Welcome to Chambers County,” is a testament to authenticity as he writes about his life growing up in Texas, taking his listeners on a vivid journey.

“By hosting these tremendous musical artists, we hope not only to surprise our guests by just how ‘out of the box’ country music can be but also encourage wider attendance through our chosen musical genre this year,” Project Pride president Jason Champion said. “We don’t limit our events to guests who are LGBTQ and/or allies – we want the whole community to consider attending. We know they’ll have a great time.”

In addition to the live musical performances, the Grand Carnival In Bloom will feature a DJ, craft specialty cocktails, lite bites and desserts, and surprises. Tickets are $125/VIP (enables early entry at 7 p.m.), $85/general admission; door price is $150, subject to availability.

For more about Project Pride, Pride Month events, and tickets, visit ppsrq.org.

Silver Pride Sarasota

On June 8, Project Pride SRQ also will partner with Sarasota Senior Friendship Centers and Golden Girls Solutions to present Silver Pride Sarasota, celebrating LGBTQ+ ages 50 and up.

The free afternoon program from noon-5 p.m. at Senior Friendship Center (1888 Brother Geenen Way) in Sarasota will feature live music, vendors, food trucks, and more from community partners. Valet and individual parking will be available on-site. Booth space is available to interested businesses and organizations.

“Pride Month offers the opportunity not only to celebrate love, diversity and equality – which we do all year-round – but also to welcome the wider community to join us,” Champion said. “The goal of Project Pride isn’t just to foster a stronger and more cohesive LGBTQ+ community – it is to create a more inclusive and welcoming community for all who live, work and visit here."

Submitted by Sharon Kunkel

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Project Pride SRQ announces Nashville headliners for Grand Carnival