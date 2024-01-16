Is countrified Broadway favorite 'Shucked' set to become a feature film?

Drama Desk and Tony Award-winning and Nashville-related Broadway musical "Shucked" continues to achieve unprecedented acclaim.

Alongside the recent announcement of an extensive, worldwide off-Broadway tour run with dates announced in Music City from Nov. 5-10, 2024, a movie version of the popular musical set in fictional Cob County will be released from Mandalay Pictures.

The ensemble of the new Broadway musical 'Shucked,' which opened April 4.

"We don't have to say goodbye just yet. Because I'm happy to announce that we will be making a feature film of 'Shucked,'" stated one of the Broadway production's producers, Mike Bosner, onstage during the cast's final farewells from New York City's Gramercy Theater on Sunday evening.

Robert Horn, who wrote the show's book, is writing the screenplay adaptation, while the producers for Mandalay will be Jason Michael Berman (AIR), Alan Fox and Jordan Moldo.

Horn will serve as executive producer with "Shucked"'s Broadway director, Jack O'Brien. Nashville songwriting stars Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally will compose the music.

Casting for the film adaptation has not been discussed.

From left, Shane McAnally, Brandy Clark, Robert Horn and Jack O'Brien take a bow at the end of a performance of 'Shucked.'

Alongside her six nominations, Clark's song-crafting alongside McAnally has led to "Shucked"'s Broadway cast album being nominated for a Best Musical Theater Album Grammy at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

"People from every age, racial background, sexual orientation and walk of life have gravitated to the musical as a place that forms a metaphorical community for three hours," stated Clark in a Dec. 2023 Tennessean feature.

Clark, Horn and McAnally were all previously involved in a 2015 musical adaptation of "Hee Haw." "Moonshine: The Hee Haw Musical" was staged in Texas but did not leap to Broadway.

The leap from Nashville to Broadway to screen is an unusual one.

"Shucked" is the first country musical to be staged on Broadway since 2006's Johnny Cash musical "Ring of Fire," which followed 2003's "Urban Cowboy" screen-to-stage revival. 2022 saw another country musical, "May We All" -- produced by Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley -- premiere at Nashville's Tennessee Performing Arts Center.

Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally arrive for the opening night of “Shucked” at the Nederlander Theatre on April 04, 2023 in New York City.

In the past decade, these join rumored adaptations of "Coal Miner's Daughter" and "Nashville" that were announced but never produced.

"'Shucked' is a simple little fable that is a metaphor for how we can all best live with and learn from each other," added McAnally.

"['Shucked'] has evolved from something I never thought I'd know how to accomplish to a musical that has made people emotionally invested to the point of laughter and tears. It's more than pretty melodies and appealing lyrics. Allowing people to see their authentic selves onstage creates an undefinable impact."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Is countrified Broadway favorite 'Shucked' set to become a feature film?