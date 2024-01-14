New council cites desire to tackle 'scarlet letter' of obelisk

Jan. 13—As the base of the Soldiers' Monument enters its fourth year encased in a box on the Plaza, city councilors are voicing a renewed desire to tackle one of the city's thorniest issues.

"Unfortunately this big brown box has become the city's scarlet letter, and we need to get rid of it as quick as we can," Councilor Michael Garcia said to applause at the council's December inauguration ceremony.

The monument, which honored New Mexico veterans in both the Union Army during the Civil War and wars against Native Americans, was toppled by protesters on Indigenous Peoples Day in 2020.

A resolution in March 2023 proposed reconstructing the obelisk in an updated form and with signs adding more context about its history, but it was withdrawn after widespread criticism from people both opposed to and in support of the obelisk's removal.

Garcia and other councilors now say they are ready to try again. That includes new Councilors Pilar Faulkner and Alma Castro. Faulkner said the city needs to find a way to handle it "without offending anyone too harshly" and hopes her background in mediation can be of use.

"I think no matter what we do people are going to be unhappy to some degree," she said. "But if we can find some way to resolve that conflict in a way that everybody feels they've walked away with something that respects their culture," then maybe the city can find a solution.

Castro resigned from the Santa Fe Arts Commission over last year's resolution, which would have reconstructed the obelisk in an updated form. She thinks the obelisk should be removed to clear the Plaza as a space where people can dance and view the outdoor stage without obstruction.

Following the obelisk's toppling, the city paid $254,000 to the Albuquerque-based group Artful Life for a yearlong process of gathering feedback about what to do moving forward. The results of that process, known as the CHART report — for culture, history, art, reconciliation and truth — were published in 2022 but have mostly not been acted on.

Castro said the CHART process was "a failure" at getting the city to move forward onto a collective path, and the city needs to either redo the process or remove the obelisk and honor veterans in another way. She is concerned the lessons from last year's failed resolution will not be heeded.

"I think there's going to be an attempt to create legislation in a void again and that is why it's really important that I'm at the table to bring different opinions and perspectives but also to let the community know what's happening day to day with the process," she said.

Last year's resolution, which differed from the recommendations in the CHART report, was dubbed a compromise by the sponsors but was widely rejected by the public.

Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth, one of the resolution sponsors, also said it's time to do something with the obelisk.

"I'd be curious to see if the community would be supportive of moving the whole thing to the [Santa Fe] National Cemetery," she said, where Civil War soldiers and other veterans are buried.

In a recent interview, Garcia said he plans to introduce a resolution for a structural engineering study of the Soldiers' Monument, which he thinks is needed to determine the scope of the city's options.

"I would hate for any proposals to fail because [the] monument isn't structurally sound," he said.

He said he also wants a clear answer on which entity the obelisk belongs to because different people have told him it is city, state or federal property.

The city is currently involved in a lawsuit regarding the monument, filed by Union Protectiva de Santa Fe, that will cost the city upwards of $300,000.

Billed as the city's oldest Spanish fraternal organization, Union Protectiva sued Mayor Alan Webber in 2022, accusing him of violating state historic preservation rules for calling for the obelisk's removal several months before it was toppled in 2020. The parties were in court-ordered mediation in the fall but failed to reach a resolution and are now preparing to go to trial.

"The city didn't want to budge, so it was useless," said Union Protectiva President Virgil Vigil.

Vigil said Webber will be deposed for the lawsuit in February, and city councilors may be as well. Both sides are currently engaged in the evidence discovery process.

In December, the council unanimously voted to increase compensation for the law firm representing the city by $40,000, to about $324,000. City Attorney Erin McSherry said the money is expected to be enough to last the city through the discovery phase of the lawsuit.

"If we can do it on less than that amount, that would be excellent," she said.

At the time of the vote, McSherry said money remained on the contract, but she said didn't want to have to continually come back to the council for more money.

The city is trying to finish discovery by the end of March, she said. There is a pretrial deadline in May and a trial date set for December.

The city is being represented by the Modrall Sperling Law Firm, which has offices in Santa Fe and Albuquerque. McSherry said the city selected the firm because it has handled many other cases regarding cultural property disputes.

"It's nice to work with folks who have a lot of expertise," she said.

Vigil was harshly critical of Webber, whom he described as "anti-Hispanic."

"We are prepared to spend whatever it takes to be sure that our history, culture and traditions are not changed as the mayor wants to do," he said of the lawsuit. "We will fight the mayor to the bitter end, and if we lose, then we'll appeal it. It's not going to end if we lose."

Other statue issues in the city are in a holding pattern. No further information has been released regarding the partial destruction of the Kit Carson obelisk outside the federal courthouse in Santa Fe in August.

"At this time, no one has been charged," said Tessa DuBerry, a representative for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Albuquerque.

A statue of two runners who played a key role in the Pueblo Revolt of 1680, given to the city by Tesuque Pueblo in 2018, also has yet to be publicly displayed more than five years later.

The statue was created by Pojoaque Pueblo artist George Rivera and depicts Catua and Omtua, young men from Tesuque Pueblo who set out on foot to notify other tribes of a planned uprising against Spanish colonizers before being captured and killed by the Spanish.

A City Council resolution called for it to be placed in a courtyard between City Hall and the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. However, in 2020, plans to display the statue were put on hold, first by the COVID-19 pandemic and then by nationwide reckonings over statues of controversial historical figures, including the toppling of the Soldiers' Monument in Santa Fe.

Last fall, Webber said he would like the statue of the runners and a statue of Don Diego de Vargas — which was removed from Cathedral Park in 2020 and put in storage — to both be displayed "in a safe place" somewhere in the city where people can learn about them in context.

Vigil said he wants the de Vargas statue to be put back in its original location and for the runners to be displayed somewhere across the street to tell both sides of the story.

"We can be all-inclusive," he said.

In December, Webber said the city is "at the level of conceptual conversations" regarding where to put the runners statue but he couldn't share any more.

Rivera said he has had some conversations with the city about the statue, noting it has gone through "some tumultuous years."

"It's a beautiful piece," he said. "It's ready to be installed wherever the city decides to put it."