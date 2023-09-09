Could this meat be better than bacon in a BLT?

Dewig cottage bacon is made with a cut from the pork shoulder. It is leaner than side bacon but fattier than ham, sliced thickly , just the right size for sandwiches and makes an incredible BLT.

HAUBSTADT, Ind. − There’s nothing like a delicious bacon and tomato sandwich in late summer, when the tomatoes are big, sun-ripened on the vine and super juicy. The only thing that makes it a tiny bit less than the perfect food is the way the pile of narrow bacon slices tend to shatter and fall out from between the slices of bread.

There may be a solution for that. It’s Dewig’s cottage bacon, and it tastes like bacon, but get this, it’s round, and thick, and just the size of a slice of bread (note – some slices can vary in shape. If you need perfectly round slices, inspect your package.) Here are answers to your questions.

What is cottage bacon?

Cottage bacon is made with a cut from the pork shoulder. Dean Dewig explained to us how it’s done. He takes the leaner half of the Boston butt, cures it with a method that’s a little closer to ham than bacon, then nets the pieces, smokes it and slices it. The lean-to-fat ratio is higher-fat than ham, but lower-fat than side bacon.

How do you cook it?

Just like you cook bacon. Since it’s thickly sliced and has less fat than most bacon, it takes a while to crisp up, so be ready to cook it on medium heat for a longer time, and it works very well baked on a sheet pan in a preheated oven at 375 degrees until it’s as crisp as you like it. You can also give it a quick sear and use it like ham.

Where do you get it?

The easiest way to get cottage bacon is to run up to Dewig Meats in Haubstadt and ask for some from the meat case. They try to keep it in stock this time of year because it’s so good for BLTs, but call ahead if you need a bunch or if it’s the only reason you’re making a drive, just to be sure. Also, if you see the Pappa Bear’s Catering truck around with BLTs on the menu, that’s what they use.

How else do you use it?

Cottage bacon is good for so many things. It’s the perfect size and shape for evenly topping a burger, for example, or for adding to gourmet grilled cheese, or on any sandwich. Substitute it for corned beef on a Reuben.

Another use we love it for is a full Irish breakfast. Irish bacon is made with slices of cured loin with a tail of side meat attached, and is less fatty than what we’re used to, and not generally cooked as crisply. Cottage bacon is the perfect substitute, and is more authentic than Canadian bacon, which really is too lean as it has no side meat.

You can also tuck a slice into a small muffin tin and crisp it up in the oven to make a cup for all kinds of mini breakfast quiche or frittata creations. Bake it into a U-shape with a foil holder to make mini bacon taco shells. Just use your imagination.

Dewig Meats

Location : 100 Maple St., Haubstadt, Ind.

Phone : 812-768-6208

Hours : Monday – Friday 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Website: dewigmeats.com

