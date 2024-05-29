Costume C-Dramas Set in the Tang Dynasty: The Long Ballad, The Empress of China & More

Lasting over 200 years, the Tang Dynasty, or the Tang Empire, is considered to be the golden age in the chronicle of China’s history. The Tang Dynasty can be characterized by great socio-economic and political prosperity, and its emperors were known to be patrons of art, architecture, and literature. With so much history to offer, the Tang Dynasty successfully provided the backdrop for many famous Chinese dramas, including The Long Ballad, The Empress of China, The Longest Day in Chang’an, and more.

Here is a list of dramas that took inspiration from the ever-influential Tang Dynasty:

1. The Long Ballad

This 2021 costume C-drama features Dilraba Dilmurat and Leo Wu in the lead roles. The Tang Dynasty faces turmoil after the Xuanwu Gate Incident. Meanwhile, Li Chang Ge (Dilraba Dilmurat) somehow manages to escape after her whole family is slaughtered. She takes an oath to avenge her family and forms an army to confront the new emperor. However, a sudden attack by the Eastern Turkic Khaganate forces interrupts her plans. General Ashile Sun (Leo Wu) spares her life but keeps her captive as his strategist. Eventually, as they form a powerful military partnership, they start to fall for each other.

The Long Ballad is available to stream on Tencent Video, iQIYI, Netflix, and Viki.

2. The Empress of China

This 2014 C-drama follows the story of Wu Ru Yi (Fan Bingbing), a young girl who gains the emperor’s attention after joining the imperial harem of the Tang Dynasty. She is an exceptional performer who leaves other dancers behind in a short time. Jealousy takes over the other courtesans, and they ostracize her. Furthermore, they blame her for the death of a fellow dancer. In the face of inhumane torture, she confesses to the murder, and the king banishes her.

The Empress of China is available to stream on Youku.

3. The Longest Day in Chang’an

This 2019 C-drama takes place in the busy city of Chang’an, the heart of the Tang Empire. The remnants of a defeated kingdom plan an attack on Chang’an during the Lantern Festival. Meanwhile, the aging Emperor has no interest in his imperial duties. He is expected to announce the name of the newly appointed Right Chancellor during the festival. But the Right Chancellor might become the administrator and overthrow the Crown Prince. Li Bi (Jackson Yee), a young Taoist priest and an ally of the Crown Prince, attempts to prevent both the attack and the regency. He forms an allegiance with Zhang Xiao Jing (Lei Jiayin), a death row inmate and a war veteran.

The Longest Day in Chang’an is available to stream on Viki, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

4. Palace of Desire

It is a 2000 C-drama that features Chen Hong in the lead role. It tells the story of Princess Taiping (Chen Hong), the daughter of Empress Wu Ze Tian and Emperor Gaozong of Tang. After her mother becomes the empress, she gains great political power. Taiping falls in love with Xue Shao (Winston Chao), a commoner, but he turns down her proposal as he already has a wife and a child. Empress Wu murders his wife and child, but heartbroken Xue Shao kills himself right in front of the princess. But this wouldn’t be the last time her unrequited life destroys lives.

Other than these popular dramas, Judge Dee’s Mystery, Court Lady, Bloody Romance, An Oriental Odyssey, The Glory of Tang Dynasty, The Wolf, Gourmet in Tang Dynasty, Journey to the West, Heroes of Sui and Tang Dynasties, Chinese Paladin, and Strange Tales of the Tang Dynasty are also worth mentioning.

The post Costume C-Dramas Set in the Tang Dynasty: The Long Ballad, The Empress of China & More appeared first on ComingSoon.net - Movie Trailers, TV & Streaming News, and More.