Cost of Living: Lancashire brass band fears for future as costs rise

A brass band formed more than 150 years ago has said it is struggling to survive amid spiralling costs.

Stacksteads Brass Band in Bacup, Lancashire, has said both donations and bookings have nose-dived.

Band member Daniel Chadwick said: "It is the heart of the community and our heritage. If we don't do something to protect it, it'll go."

The band is staging a concert of songs from films in the hope of finding much-needed funds and new audiences.

Formed in 1872, the not-for-profit organisation relies on bookings for concerts and donations to pay its bills but has struggled since the cost-of-living crisis began to bite.

But it has only had two bookings this summer - down on its regular average of about 10.

Morris Stemp, a retired violinist who has played the cornet with the band for 12 years, said it would be a "massive loss" if it was to fold.

"It brightens people's lives," the former member of The Hallé orchestra member said.

"It brings so much pleasure to people. There is nothing like seeing smiling faces in the audience."

The 59-year-old, who was inspired to become a musician from the age of five, said brass bands were a "leveller", uniting people of all ages and encouraging children.

"I came from a one parent family on benefits and there was no way we could have afforded lessons," he said.

Mr Chadwick joined the band when he was six and drafted his parents and brother in to play, too.

Now aged 30, the cornet player said bands were a "fundamental part of our local community and heritage", particularly in old mill town areas.

Without them, he said the "fresh blood of musicians coming through" would be lost.

"It's where musicians of the future learn their trade."

Brass bands also make live music accessible to children, he said, especially when music lessons were being cut in schools.

"It's an amazing opportunity to learn to play an instrument and a safe, welcoming environment to experience live music," Mr Chadwick said.

A Night At The Movies at Bacup Royal Court Theatre on 18 November will include Disney songs as well as music from films such as Harry Potter and Shrek.

The songs are a far cry from its bread-and-butter traditional music but Mr Chadwick said the band was "loving" the challenge and hopes it will attract a wider audience.

