Coshocton's Mallory Grimmett wins second runner-up during Miss Ohio's Teen contest

MANSFIELD − Coshocton's Mallory Grimmett, 14, competed in the Miss Ohio's Teen contest Wednesday night at the Renaissance Theatre, where she won second runner-up and a $900 scholarship.

She was one of 12 teens to compete for the title. Her talent was dance and her platform, Cancer Awareness.

Mallory Grimmett - Miss Oxford's Teen

Miss Lake Festival's Teen Allie Gray, 17, of Celina, won Miss Ohio's Teen title on her first try.

Miss Ohio Scholarship Program Executive Director Steven Oliveri said the teen competition operates exactly the same as the Miss Ohio competition. Each contestant had the chance to earn the same percentages for each phase of competition: health and fitness, 20%; talent, 20%; her story (private interview), 30%; evening gown, 20%; and on-stage conversation, 10%.The teen contestants' talents included numerous dancers, a pianist and a contestant who built a robot.

Little Miss Buckeyes, formerly known as Miss Ohio princesses, shined on stage dancing with teen contestants and also parading in their own evening gowns. Several of the younger Miss Buckeyes were elementary school age.Gray, whose talent is American Sign Language, performed to an inspirational song during the talent segment. Her community service initiative is "Being Real Not Perfect!" in the service of promoting body positivity and self love. She said in third grade a woman at her church had a son who was deaf and she decided she wanted to learn ASL.

Gray is a senior at Celina High School. She was awarded a $2,500 scholarship as the new Miss Ohio's Teen. Fourth runner-up was Miss Portmouth's Teen Chloe Maybin, 17, of Wheelersburg, receiving a $700 scholarship.

Third runner-up was Miss Shawnee's Teen Mackenzie Harmer, 17, of St. Henry, winning an $800 scholarship.

First runner-up was Miss Maple City's Teen Cassie Mattson, 17, of Columbus, taking home a $1,000 scholarship. Mattson also garnered the interview and talent awards, each with a $250 scholarship award. She performed an Irish dance.

All non-finalists took home a $350 scholarship.

Emcees for the evening were the 2023 Miss Ohio Madison Miller, also from Coshocton, and 2023 Miss Ohio's Teen Paisley French of Wheelersburg.

