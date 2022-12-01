The Cosby Show 's Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Brad James

Keshia Knight Pulliam is about to take on a new role: mother of two.

The Cosby Show actress is pregnant and expecting a baby with husband Brad James. While the little one will be the couple's first, Keshia is already mom to daughter Ella, 5, who she shares with her ex Ed Hartwell.

"Oh Baby Baby!!" the 43-year-old wrote in part of a Dec. 1 Instagram post that showed her baring her baby bump as she smiled alongside Brad at the Tamron Hall Show and Salt-N-Pepa's "Push It" played in the background. "Baby James coming 2023!!"

During her appearance on the show, Keshia shared why she'd initially kept the news private.

"Not that I've been trying to hide it," she told Tamron Hall. "But when you've had a miscarriage, when you've gone through his journey, you want to just enjoy this moment and want to make sure that everything is OK. So, we haven't been hiding it. I've been walking, and doing and living life. But in terms of making an announcement, we just haven't done that."

Now she's thrilled the secret is out. "It feels good," Keshia continued, "because I know so many people have gone on this journey with us."

And Ella can't wait to have a sibling. "She's so excited to be a big sister, and she talks to the baby regularly," the actress added. "I was on my belly, and she's gone on this journey too, so was like, 'Mommy, is the baby going to stay with us this time? Is it going to stay?' And she's so happy that it is and that everything is going well. She's going to be the most amazing big sister ever."

As Keshia noted, she's shared her journey before, including in the documentary Eggs Over Easy: Black Women & Fertility, where she recalled her decision to freeze her eggs.

"Literally the week that I was supposed to start my shots, COVID-19 hit, and I was unable to move forward with my egg retrieval, or just the whole process because as you know you have to do the shots, the hormones and all these different things," she said in the OWN doc, which premiered in January. "But it was literally within two to three days I was supposed to start my medicines."

Keshia's pregnancy news comes a little more than a year after she and Brad, who appeared in the 2019 movie Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta together, tied the knot in September 2021.

"My husband, best friend, baby daddy and so much more!!" she captioned a birthday Instagram tribute to the actor in July. "There is no one else I want to do life with."

