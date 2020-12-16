The Cosby Show ’s Keshia Knight Pulliam Engaged to Actor Brad James

Keshia Knight Pulliam said “yes!”

The Cosby Show alum, 41, is engaged to actor Brad James, a rep for the actress tells PEOPLE exclusively. James, 39, popped the question earlier this month in Atlanta with a custom diamond eternity band made by Fevzi, of Aydin Jewelers.

The newly engaged couple celebrated with immediate family, including Ella, Pulliam’s 3-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, during a “magical, intimate, COVID compliant evening filled with love” courtesy of event planner Scoobie West.

“Keisha and Brad are excited to find their happily ever after,” adds her rep.

Pulliam began dating James last year after the pair met on the set of the TV movie Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta. The actress was previously married to former NFL star Ed Hartwell, but the couple split just months after their Jan. 2016 wedding.

“Honestly we just hit it off,” Pulliam said of first meeting her fiancé James. “We had a lot of downtime; there was a lot going on filming that project. So there were times where we would all be sitting in the cast seats or the van just talking.”

The two exchanged numbers and the rest is history.

James, who is best known for his role as Todd in Tyler Perry’s sitcom For Better or For Worse, has also appeared on Netflix’s Outer Banks and on the UMC series A House Divided.

While both Pulliam and James have been married before, the actress said, “I think it’s better when you’ve been married before because you’re very clear in what you don’t desire. It makes it so much clearer when you see what it is you do want.”

Pulliam wished James a happy birthday on social media earlier this summer.

“Happy Birthday my love. Let’s keep creating amazing memories every day!! Love you to infinity and beyond (in my best Buzz Lightyear voice).”