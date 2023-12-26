Coronation Street actor Chris Gascoyne says reading last script was emotional

The actor who has played Peter Barlow in Coronation Street for about two decades has revealed it was "emotional" to read his last script.

Chris Gascoyne is currently appearing in pantomime at the Alban Arena in St Albans, Hertfordshire.

While performing in the cathedral city, his last scenes in the iconic ITV soap will play out on Boxing Day.

He said he had "not ruled out" a return but was "looking to do something different".

Gascoyne has played Ken Barlow's son since 2000, with a hiatus between 2003 and 2007.

He said his final episode is "pretty much" just him and Alison King who plays his partner Carla Connor, who he said had been "great to work with" for the last 14 years.

"We never rehearse the scenes really before we do it," he said.

"You get one or two takes and I kind of know how Ali will play it. I just react and she reacts to me; that's the joy of it, really, and I think that if in a scene you don't know what's going to happen next, the audience don't [either].

"When I read that last script, it was emotional, not because I was leaving, but I genuinely, genuinely felt moved by it.

"I think it's as well-written script as you're going to get at Coronation Street and I think most people will have had exactly the same thing in their life, so they'll identify with it."

He is unable to reveal how he leaves, but the door is being left open.

"Of course I've not ruled [a return] out, it's been such a part of my life," he said.

"I've grown up with so many people there but I need a rest and to look to do something different, I'm not getting any younger.

"The thing that upset me though was walking away from the people I work with and I don't just mean the actors. I've known all these people for nearly half my life."

When his final scenes air he will be treading the boards in St Albans as Captain Arthur K. Hook in The All New Adventures of Peter Pan, a pantomime sequel, with his friend of more than 40 years, Ian Kirkby, who is playing dame Mrs Sweet.

He said being with Kirkby was a big part of why he took on this latest role.

"We lived together for a while," he said, "we've just been firm friends and I don't think many weeks have gone by in 40 years where we haven't spoken to each other."

He adds that he has been "really enjoying" the pantomime experience.

"It's the audience that make a pantomime, and we've had some right rocking shows," he said.

He is also impressed by the cathedral city and said his family is excited to spend Christmas there with him.

"There are so many things to enjoy about St Albans," he said, "I spend my mornings at the cathedral, walking around it. It's an incredible place.

"It is steeped in history wherever you turn and I've enjoyed discovering that."

Gascoyne said he was "excited" about the future.

"I'm always excited about what's ahead in life, not just about acting," he said, "there's always new adventure for all of us".

