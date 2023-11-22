Cornwall theatre group wins 'transformative' grant

Cornwall's Miracle Theatre touring company has been awarded a grant of more than £500,000.

The award of £541,016 has come from the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Good Growth Programme, and would be made over two years, grant bosses said.

Miracle Theatre - Cornwall's longest running touring theatre company - described it as "transformative".

It said the funding would allow it to develop new ways of working and create new opportunities for Cornish artists.

Bill Scott, artistic director of Miracle Theatre, said: "This grant is a transformative milestone for Miracle Theatre and the communities we serve.

"For over four decades, we have been dedicated to making high-quality theatre accessible to all.

"The Good Growth grant empowers us to continue this mission, fostering creativity, nurturing local talent, and bringing communities together through the performing arts."

The Good Growth Programme is a government-funded initiative, managed by Cornwall Council.

Louis Gardner, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for economy, said: "We want to build on Cornwall's strong theatre and performing arts industry, reach new audiences and involve our communities in producing and enjoying the very best cultural offer that an established and admired organisation like Miracle Theatre can deliver."

