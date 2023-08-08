Corey Feldman and wife Courtney Anne separating after 7 years amid her 'health issues'

Corey Feldman and his wife Courtney Anne announce they are separating as she deals with health issues. (Photo: Getty Images)

Corey Feldman and his wife, Courtney Anne, announced they are separating after seven years of marriage. In statements to Page Six, the couple cited the model's "health issues." Anne said she's been suffering with "chronic fatigue" for two years.

"It is with great sadness that Courtney and I have made the decision to separate after many wonderful years together," Feldman began. "We have been through so much together and still have much love and respect for each other. There is no one to blame. This is a case of life becoming really hard, Courtney dealing with health issues, and two people who have grown apart and now find themselves at a crossroads."

The Stand By Me star continued, "Due to Courtney's health concerns and the process of healing, we both feel it's not in her best interest to continue on [their current tour] Love Retours 23 at this time."

Anne has joined Feldman on stage as a singer and DJ during his tour. His band is set to hit the road again next month.

"On behalf of myself and my band, we all love her and ask for your prayers in wishing her a speedy recovery," the actor concluded. "We don't know what the future will hold, but we know that the love we have for each other is not going anywhere."

Just two months ago, Feldman gushed about how lucky he is to have Anne in his life.

"I've gotten to a point where I don't really care what people think. At the end of the day, I know who I am, and that's where my spiritual center is," he told Interview. "I mean, look at my life today. I've got a beautiful family. I've got an amazing son who I love to death. I've got an amazing wife who I love to death. And I've been with the same woman for 12 years, which is almost unheard of in Hollywood."

Anne issued her own statement to Page Six, acknowledged their "amazing times together both private and public" and said she will "always" love him. The performer — whom Feldman dubbed his "Maingel" (main angel) — said some new health issues have been happening since she had COVID-19.

"I've struggled for two years with health issues old and new; and this has taken a massive toll on me and my family. I always try to keep positive and a light heart regardless of what I am going through physically, but sadly it has now crossed a threshold where I can no longer continue on with the tour," she said, noting she's had hives (which are in remission) and chronic fatigue.

"It's been a long journey of dealing with my own chronic fatigue syndrome which makes it difficult to keep up with the high energy of touring and traveling from place to place… However, I do wish 'My Love, Husband, & Friend,' and the bandmates a happy tour and the very best out there. I know they will be amazing as they put on a great show," she concluded. "I am eternally thankful to my [husband] who has been so supportive of my [healing] process, I couldn’t have done so without his love and support."

Fans first likely noticed Anne during Feldman's infamous 2016 performance on the Today show. The Goonies star performed a song "Go 4 It" and it went viral for all the wrong reasons. However, the model stood by her man.

"He was really down last night, just so you guys know," she said, defending Feldman in a Facebook live. "And, like, I don't even know what to do or to say because I thought the performance was good and I was, like, excited about it."

The two reportedly met at the Playboy Mansion in 2012. They got married in Las Vegas in 2016. The two participated in multiple reality shows including Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition and Celebrity Wife Swap.