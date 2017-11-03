Corey Feldman names the man he says abused him as a child

Corey Feldman has revealed the identity of the man who he alleges abused him as a child, and has reported the incident to the authorities.

The former child star was appearing on the ‘Dr Oz Show’ in the US when he named Jon Grissom, an actor and a former assistant to Feldman, as his abuser.

Feldman, now 46, has long claimed that he was the victim of a Hollywood paedophile ring, and that his friend, the late Corey Haim, was also targeted.

Feldman used the name ‘Ron Crimson’ as a pseudonym for Grissom in his tell-all book ‘Coreyography’, published in 2013, and says that he was drugged and abused by him aged 13 or 14.

On the show, which aired in the US yesterday, host Mehmet Oz found a picture of Grissom online, and showed it Feldman.

“That’s him,” he replied. “That is the guy.”

He then called the LAPD while still on air to report the allegation.





Grissom has IMDb listings in two movies with Feldman, ‘License To Drive’ from 1988 and ‘Dream A Little Dream’ in 1989.

He is a convicted sex offender, and was jailed in 2003 for child molestation.

According to The Sun, he is currently wanted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for skipping an offender’s programme.

He still has a MySpace page online, which features several pictures of him with a young Feldman, and also pictures of himself nearly nude.

“He still taunts it, flaunts it,” Feldman told Oz.

“I told the Santa Barbara Police Department, when they came to interrogate me about Michael Jackson, when they came to convince me that he was a paedophile. And I said ‘He’s not’,” he added.

“And I said, ‘I’ve been molested.’ They said, ‘By who?’ I said, ‘I can give you the names, here they are.’ And they said, ‘That’s not our area. That’s outside of our community’.”

Feldman has previously named former child talent manager Marty Weiss as another of his alleged abusers.

He’s currently trying to raise money via a crowdfunding drive to make a film about his experiences and expose paedophilia in Hollywood.

