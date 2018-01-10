Corey Feldman Named in Sexual Battery Report

Cory Feldman attends the Rio Vista Universal’s Valkyrie Awards and Holiday Party in L.A. on Dec. 16, 2017. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for WAV)

Corey Feldman‘s warpath against alleged child molesters in Hollywood just took a hard right turn — he’s now being accused of sexual battery.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … a woman walked into a police station Monday and filed a report claiming Corey grabbed her ass in early 2017. We’re told LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division will investigate. Unlike almost all of the recent sexual misconduct claims in Hollywood … this case would fall within the statute of limitations.

Corey’s rep says he “vehemently denies these egregious claims.”

Last year, he went on a mission to out child predators in the film industry … though he’s had some hiccups along the way.

