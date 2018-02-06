Corey Feldman cleared over sexual battery allegation

Corey Feldman has been cleared over an allegation of sexual battery filed against him last month.

A woman had claimed that the 46-year-old Lost Boys star had grabbed her buttocks during an incident in February 2017.

In a statement, Feldman’s attorney Perry Wander told People magazine: “After a comprehensive investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office rejected the filing of a criminal complaint against my client Corey Feldman.

“The City Attorney’s office agreed with my assessment of the criminal case, and declined to file charges.

“He’s very happy that this is behind him and him and his wife are looking forward to continuing the work that they’re doing for victims of abuse.”

Feldman vigorously denied the claim at the time, saying that his ‘attorneys are dealing with these egregious accusations and threats that came from Corey’s former band members after he canceled his tour’.

“Corey remains focused on his mission to fight the war of inappropriate behavior towards men and women of all ages. Given his own painful experiences, the last thing he would ever want to do is make anyone else feel the way that he did,” his reps went on.

“He is confident that the motives behind these false accusations will be revealed and that the truth will prevail. He also thanks his fans for their continued love, support and belief in him.”

Feldman has long maintained that he was the subject of years of sexual abuse at the hands of a Hollywood paedophile ring while he was growing up working in Hollywood.

He made an accusation against a man he claimed sexually assaulted him last November.

The LAPD launched an investigation, but later dropped it due to California’s statute of limitation on sex crimes.

Feldman also launched a crowdfunding campaign last year, hoping to raise $10 million to make a documentary which he said would expose paedophiles in Hollywood, however, it failed to reach its target.

