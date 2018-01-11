Corey Feldman accused of sexual battery

Corey Feldman has been accused of sexual battery, according to reports.

Sources at the LAPD told TMZ that a woman came to them on Monday alleging that the former child star had grabbed her on the behind in early 2017.

It’s said that the police department’s robbery-homicide division are investigating the claim, which, unlike many of the recent allegations in Hollywood, falls within the state’s statute of limitation for alleged sexual offences.

A representative for Feldman says that he ‘vehemently denies these egregious claims’.

The star of movies like The Goonies and The Lost Boys has been spearheading a crusade to uncover sex offenders in Hollywood, long claiming that he was abused by a paedophile network when he was young.

In November, during an appearance on the Dr Oz show, he named one of the men he claims abused him as Jon Grissom, an actor and his former assistant.

Feldman also launched a $10 million crowdfunding drive last year, in order to produce a movie which would lift the lid on the culture of underage sex in Hollywood, in which he said he would name further names.

However, he came under scrutiny for the amount of money he was seeking, though Feldman said that it would be necessary for legal bills and security.

His TRUTH campaign faltered, however, after raising $270,000.

Read more

Frances McDormand censored during Globes speech

All the Golden Globes winners

Natalie Portman calls out sexist Globes category