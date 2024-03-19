Corbin Arena wins APPY award for Best Large Live Music Venue
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Mar. 19—PRESTONSBURG — The Corbin Arena has won the Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Award (APPY) for Best Large Music Venue.
The APPY ceremony was held this past Saturday at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.
The Arena previously won this award in 2022 and has now won it again.
Corbin Arena General Manager Kristina Balla said of the facility's win, "It definitely is an honor to be recognized by APPY and our community; it is a big deal for us....When we won 2 years ago, we felt recognized after working so hard to build this venue. Now we just appreciate that we would be nominated for an award like this."
The awards "seek to celebrate art in all its forms and recognize the artists from or living in our communities all along the Appalachian Mountains who are making the world a more beautiful place to live in through art," their website says. Nominees must be from or currently living in an Appalachian state.
Following is a list of winners from Saturday's ceremony:
Best Acting/Drama/Speech/Educator: Crockett Ward
Best Art Educator: Taylor Stacey
Best Dance Educator: Lora Rice
Best High School Band: Estill County
Best High School Choir: Parkersburg High School Chamber Choir
Best Music Educator: Janean Michelle Freeman
Best Sculpture/Pottery: Carvel and Ashley Norman — Dirty South Pottery
Best Social Media Influencer: Kisha Royse
EP of the Year: Zoe Howard — Peace N Whereabouts
Album of the Year: Joe Clark — 10 Years too Late
Best Bassist: Tom Mallory
Best Keyboardist: Jeff Rehmet
Best Drummer/Percussionist: Chris Robbins
Best Painting: Michelle Ward Ciancio
Best Music Festival: Bristol Rhythm and Roots
Best Podcast: Steve Shell and Cam Collins for Old Gods of Appalachia
Best Radio Personality: Brittany Rowe
Best Small Live Music Venue: The Jettie Baker Center
Best Recording Studio/Engineer/Producer: Mill Springs Studio
Best TV Personality: Lynda Fontaine
Best Photographer: Morgan Ravenscraft
Best Jazz/Latin/Big Band/World: The Hunt Butler Band
Best Original Song: Darrell Pittman
Best Pop: Alabaster Boxer
Best Religious/Worship/Spiritual: Jarfly Gospel Hour Band
Best Rock: Shades of Raven
Best Singer-Songwriter: Donnie Bowling
Best Digital Mixed Media: Payton Martin
Best Americana: Ron Short
Best Bluegrass: Jonathan Goodwin
Best Blues: Rachel Crowe
Best Country: Savannah Dean Reeves
Best Funk/R&B/Reggae: Brett Higgins and the Family
Best Indie/Indie Folk: Brando Vanschoyck
Best Logo Design/Graphic Designer: Jess Bowman
Best Cover Band/Variety Act: Thomas Taylor
Best Guitarist: Rob Lightner
Best Strings (Non-guitar/Bass): Tiffany Rose Shanta
Best Female Vocalist: Holly Forbes
Best Male Vocalist: Chase Bush
Best Music Video: The Goodwin Brothers — Everyday Thing
Best Jewelry Design: Tina Rush
Best Tattoo Artist: Matt Bartley
Best Traditional Appalachian: Ashton Brett Dunn
Best Textile: Susan Downs Freeman
Best Large Live Music Venue (501 seats or greater): Corbin Arena
Best Original Movie/Short Film/Documentary: Elaine Sheldon/Curran Sheldon
Best Author/Writer: Storm Young
Billie Jean Osborne Community Arts & Entertainment Award: Gayle Manchin
Star City Award: John McEuen