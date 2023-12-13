Cora Jade Reminds Booker T Of AJ Lee

This past weekend fans got to witness the final Premium Live Event of the year. It was the NXT Deadline PLE. While there were a lot of talking points about the event, the unexpected return of Cora Jade was one of the biggest moments of the night.

Jade had been absent from NXT Television for about four months. At the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event the self-proclaimed Mean Girl of NXT returned and made her intentions clear by attacking the NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria.

During the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T opened up about Cora Jade’s return. He also claimed that she reminds him of former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee.

“The thing with Cora is you could tell she’s a star. She’s going to be a player in the business. Even once she gets to the main roster, there’s something about Cora that just stands out. She’s different than most of the girls on the roster. She reminds me of AJ Lee so much. She reminds me of that firecracker that was just herself and unapologetic. [Cora is an] ‘I’m going to go out and do it like this, whether you like it or not’ type of girl.

“So I’m glad Cora’s back, because she’s always been one of my favorites. Of course, everybody needs to work on certain things. I can’t wait to get her under my tutelage a little bit, get her on a film study one day, and work with her. She does a lot of things so well, but there’s always certain things you can work on,” Booker T said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Cora Jade and CM Punk shared a special moment at NXT Deadline

Following her surprise return, Jade was interviewed backstage by Kelly Kincaid. During the interview, the former NXT Women’s Champion mentioned that it was fitting that both she and her favorite wrestler of all time made their return to the Black and Gold brand. She was referring to CM Punk who kicked off the Premium Live Event with Shawn Michaels.

“Well, I’ll be honest, it’s only fitting that the Best in the World and the best in NXT returned to NXT on the same night. But in all seriousness, I will say, he’s my all-time favorite wrestler and this couldn’t be a better perfect day. It’s also my five-year anniversary of being a professional wrestler. So…”

Following that, CM Punk came from behind and gave Cora Jade his stamp of approval.

“Sorry. I didn’t mean to interrupt. I don’t know if you were going to ask another question again but… If I could, really quick, look at me, legit. I’m proud of you. You should be very proud of yourself. Often, I feel like I need to be stepping on the gas, and I don’t stop and smell the roses. So you should do that. This is your house now. You should be very proud of yourself and April’s (AJ Lee) proud of you too. I don’t like it when women cry. You should 100% bring it in. I am proud of you. Be proud of yourself, whether they love you or they hate you. Okay? Do you. Sorry to interrupt,” CM Punk said.

What is your reaction to Cora Jade’s return?

The post Cora Jade Reminds Booker T Of AJ Lee appeared first on Wrestlezone.