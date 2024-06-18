Cops Seize Phone and Laptop of Celebrity Person of Interest in Connection to Matthew Perry’s Death

The celebrity who was questioned by the cops in connection to Matthew Perry's death handed over an iPhone and a laptop, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

As first reported by In Touch in a world exclusive, a woman was brought in for multiple interviews with law enforcement after the LAPD launched a criminal investigation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service into the circumstances surrounding the Friends star's death from "acute effects of ketamine."

Matthew died at age 54 on October 28, 2023, when he was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home — and authorities have been on the hunt for how he received the supply of ketamine that ultimately killed him.

When law enforcement arrived with a search warrant at the woman's sober living residence in Los Angeles, she was out exercising and not present. However, when she returned, "she was completely cooperative," a source tells In Touch. (She was not handcuffed, nor was she arrested.)

As officers searched her room, they took an iPhone and computer, the source reveals, adding that the woman "surrendered everything."

While In Touch knows the identity of the celebrity in question, her name will not be disclosed due to sensitivities in the ongoing investigation.

The unnamed celebrity and the 17 Again star met in rehab, the source reveals, and forged an "unexpected friendship." The woman — who is currently sober, according to the insider — swears she would never do anything to hurt her late friend.

"She's hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She's being tight-lipped about the situation. But the investigators must have known something to get a warrant and turn up like that," says the insider.

"It's tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Matthew's death], but she's adamant she had nothing to do with that."

Two months after Matthew's death, the medical examiner officially ruled that he died from "acute effects of ketamine," with drowning as a contributing factor "due to the likelihood of submersion into the pool as he lapsed into unconsciousness," according to the autopsy report.

But no illicit drugs or paraphernalia were found in his home, and his last ketamine infusion therapy treatment with his doctor, which was conducted in an hour-long session with an IV, had been a week-and-a-half before. Because the drug metabolizes quickly, "the ketamine in his system at death could not be from that infusion therapy," the medical examiner concluded in the report.

Investigators therefore suspect that Matthew got the fatal dose from someone else. While it's unclear how exactly the celebrity factors into the investigation, the source says, "She's been an emotional wreck. This could send her over the edge, whether she's involved or not."

