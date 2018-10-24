Cops Searching For A Ross From ‘Friends’ Look-Alike Suspected Of Theft

British authorities investigating a restaurant theft have ruled out David Schwimmer as a suspect, even though Facebook users noticed striking similarities between the wanted man and the “Friends” star.

Since Tuesday, a CCTV image showing the suspect carrying cans of beer has garnered no less than 69,000 comments on Facebook, including countless references to the iconic ’90s sitcom.

“Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses,” Blackpool Police commented on the image. “We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We’re so sorry it has to be this way.”

On the left, a photo of the suspect provided by the Blackpool police on Facebook. On the right, American actor David Schwimmer. (BLACKPOOL POLICE (FACEBOOK) / GETTY EDITORIAL)

