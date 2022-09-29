Coolio remembered by Michelle Pfeiffer, 'Weird Al' Yankovic and more: 'A life cut entirely too short'

Coolio is being remembered after his death at age 59.

It was announced Wednesday that the rapper behind "Gangsta’s Paradise," the Dangerous Minds movie theme, and other '90s hip-hop hits including "Fantastic Voyage" had died in Los Angeles. His longtime manager said he was visiting a friend and was found unconscious on the bathroom floor. Cardiac arrest is suspected, but an official cause of death has not yet been determined.

The news that Coolio (real name: Artis Leon Ivey Jr.) died has touched a lot of people, with many Hollywood stars paying tribute.

FILE - Coolio balances the Grammy he won for Best Rap Solo Performance at the 38th annual Grammy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 1996. Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop&#x002019;s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including &#x00201c;Gangsta&#x002019;s Paradise&#x00201d; and &#x00201c;Fantastic Voyage,&#x00201d; has died. Manager Jarez Posey tells The Associated Press that Coolio, whose legal name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died at the Los Angeles home of a friend on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. He was 59. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise" was nominated for Record of the Year at the 1996 Grammy Awards and Best Rap Solo Performance with the West Coast rapper winning the latter. (Photo: AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

"Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio," wrote Dangerous Minds star Michelle Pfeiffer, along side a clip of them in the "Gangstas Paradise" video. "A life cut entirely too short. As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack - which I think was the reason our film saw so much success. I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr."

"Weird Al" Yankovic, who had a spat with Coolio in the '90s over his parody "Amish Paradise" before the men worked it out, also remembered him with a photo of them hugging.

Fellow '90s star MC Hammer had high praise, calling him "one of the nicest dudes I’ve known."

Ice Cube remembered Coolio's "grind to the top of the industry."

Here are some more:

Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise" was nominated for at the 1996 Grammys for Record of the Year as well as Best Rap Solo Performance, and he won the latter.

He is survived by his six children.

