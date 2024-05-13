Cooking Up Murder: Who Is Cesar Roman and What Did He Do?

Disclaimer: The article contains mentions of murder. Reader discretion is advised.

Netflix’s upcoming documentary Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of Cesar Roman will explore the rise and fall of popular Spanish chef Cesar Roman. The renowned chef became one of the biggest names in Spain’s culinary world in the late 2010s. In 2016, he opened a restaurant and popularized cachopo. Soon, people started calling him “King of Cachopo,” and Roman became a known name. However, soon after, authorities apprehended Roman for the murder of his girlfriend, Heidi Paz. Following his conviction, the court sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

Born and raised in Spain, Cesar Roman tried his luck in several fields before becoming a successful chef. According to Spanish media outlet 20 Minutos, he became a member of the far-right conservative political party Spanish Falange in the 90s. In 2016, his restaurant A Canada garnered a lot of success and became famous for cachopo. However, he deceived his employees and suppliers by not paying them properly. Meanwhile, in 2018, Cesar Roman met a woman named Heidi Paz and began a relationship. 20 Minutos reported that their relationship didn’t last long, and in June 2018, she left him.

The publication mentioned that she revisited the duo’s shared house to talk to Cesar Roman. Unfortunately, that was the last time anyone saw Paz. Paz’s family filed a missing report in July 2018. A couple of weeks later, police discovered a woman’s torso inside a suitcase in an abandoned warehouse in Usera, Madrid. People Magazine reported that the killer cut her breast implants so that the victim couldn’t be identified. The breast implants would have had a serial number, which could have helped the police in identifying the victim.

It took police almost three months to identify the victim. As per People Magazine, DNA tests helped authorities identify the victim as Heidi Paz. After further investigation, police found that Cesar Roman called in a taxi on August 5, 2018, to take him to the same warehouse where Paz’s remains were found. After completing the investigation, police arrested Roman and charged him with murder. Although he pleaded not guilty, the jury convicted him in June 2021. The court later sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

Is Cooking Up Murder already released on Netflix?

The three-part documentary series is already streaming on Netflix. The documentary primarily focuses on the convicted killer, Cesar Roman, and how he slayed his ex-girlfriend. Apart from the crime, the series also clarifies that Roman lied to people and did not pay them for their work.

Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of Cesar Roman is now streaming on Netflix.

