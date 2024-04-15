This Controversial Reality Show Is The Top Series On Netflix Right Now

“Unlocked: A Jail Experiment” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This controversial new reality show is set at the Pulaski County Detention Facility in Arkansas, where Sheriff Eric Higgins decides to conduct a radical social experiment to answer the question: What would happen if incarcerated men were granted more agency?

Over the course of eight episodes, viewers see what happens when the cells are unlocked and inmates are permitted to move around freely for six weeks. Guards are also moved from their usually posting in the cellblock to an area just outside.

“Franklin” is currently the second most popular show on Apple TV+ following its premiere on April 12.

Based on Stacy Schiff’s 2005 book “A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America,” this biographical miniseries stars Michael Douglas as Benjamin Franklin and focuses on his his eight years in France and effort to gain French support for the cause of American independence.

The post-apocalyptic drama “Fallout” premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 10 to much critical acclaim.

An adaptation of a popular video game franchise, the show is set in a future version of Los Angeles where nuclear war has forced citizens to live in bunkers underground to avoid radiation and mutant ghouls.

“The Sympathizer” was released on Max on April 14. Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, the show takes place around the end of the Vietnam War and features Hoa Xuande, Kieu Chinh, Sandra Oh and Robert Downey Jr.

The premise revolves around a North Vietnamese spy embedded in the South Vietnam army. After fleeing to the U.S. near the end of the war, he struggles with his loyalty as he continues to gather intelligence while living in a refugee community.

The sci-fi seies “Star Trek: Discovery” is trending on Paramount+ following the premiere of its fifth and final season on April 4.

Three episodes are out thus far, with new installments to come every Thursday until May 30. As the title suggests, “Star Trek: Discovery” revolves around the crew of the starship Discovery as they travel to new worlds and encounter different civilizations.

