Contestants, former Royalty, in spotlight at Miss Ohio Parade in Mansfield

The parade attracted a crowd downtown Mansfield on Sunday as Miss Ohio and Miss Ohio's Teen contestants from across the state captured attention with their stylish, colorful dresses and hats as they rode down Park Avenue West seated on convertibles, including many classic cars from 1960s.

Miss Ohio Madison Miller waved happily from a shiny Corvette. She will crown a new titleholder Saturday night at the Renaissance Theatre.

The Miss Ohio Parade stepped off Sunday at 2 p.m. at Marion Avenue and Park Avenue West. After the parade, there was a free autograph-signing event at the Richland Carrousel Park. And plenty of fans turned out.

The Mansfield Shrine Club delighted the crowd with zany little cars criss-crossing the road as they headed downtown. Kids along the parade route were handed plenty of candy, too.

Miss Portsmouth Baylee Joy Martin, 23, of South Webster, showed the crowd her shoe, a parade tradition, Sunday in downtown Mansfield at the Miss Ohio Parade.

Parade grand marshal Mackenzie Bart, Miss Ohio 2014, is now a meteorologist at Cleveland's Fox 8 News.

From outside the Carrousel, Bart, a singer and ventriloquist when she competed for Miss Ohio, wore a dazzling, musical-themed parade outfit to represent Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and her hometown now. She was wearing 3-inch platform shoes.

Bart and Miss Harvest Festival Princess Eva Kozinksi, 14, of Crestline, posed together for a photograph. Eva's mom, Holly, showed a photo of the twosome when Eva was only 4, taken at the Richland Mall in Ontario, the day after Bart became Miss Ohio 2014.

Kozinski said she may enter Miss Ohio Scholarship Program someday. For now she's heading off to Colonel Crawford High School where she will be a freshman this fall.

Miss Ohio Madison Miller waves to the crowd Sunday at the Miss Ohio Parade in downtown Mansfield.

Contests begin Wednesday with Miss Teen Ohio

Twenty-seven contestants will compete for the title of Miss Ohio in the week ahead, with the winner crowned Saturday at the Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield and becoming eligible to compete at Miss America in January.

Twelve contestants will vie June 12 for the title of Miss Ohio's Teen at the Renaissance. The teen winner also will compete at the national level. Current Miss Ohio, Madison Miller, and Miss Ohio's Teen Paisley French will emcee the teen competition.

Miss Western Reserve's Teen Abigail Kern, 17, a senior at Ontario High School, is competing for the first time and said she is looking forward to the Wednesday competition.

Miss Rock & Roll City Grace Riegel, 23, of Mansfield, said it is her year competing and she is excited, having grown up in Mansfield. She is staff sergeant at the 179th Air Force Cyberspace Wing, where she has served five years.

Miss Ohio 2014 Mackenzie Bart, a singer and ventriloquist when she competed at Miss Ohio, wore a parade outfit to represent Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Bart is a meteorologist at Fox 8 News in Cleveland.

"I am so excited to represent Mansfield in my hometown. Competing at Miss Ohio has been a dream of mine since I was just a little girl," she said from the Carrousel, where she was signing autographs with the other contestants.

"To actually be here in the beautiful Renaissance Theatre and live that out is absolutely a dream" she said.

Her talent is a monologue she has written about her own life. She grew up with learning disabilities and now works full time as a Department of Defense journalist.

Miss Oxford Marisa Matsanoff, 24, of Pickerington, said her platform at Miss Ohio addresses human trafficking; she advocates for them and works with them.

"It wasn't just a developing country issue," she said. "It is everywhere."

The parade was filled with baton twirlers and plenty of young girls wearing crowns. Breckelle Miller, 9, of Mansfield, is giving up her crown this week as Little Miss Ontario. Breckelle, a singer, was holding Barbie Q Chicken, her newest ventriloquist puppet.

Miss Ohio’s Teen will be crowned Wednesday

Miss Ohio Week includes the Miss Ohio’s Teen show and crowning at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Renaissance Theatre. Twelve teens will compete for the title. The winner receives a $2,500 scholarship and the opportunity to compete at the Miss America's Teen competition in January.

First Miss Ohio preliminary is Thursday

The Miss Ohio first preliminary night will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday; pre-show begins at 7:05 p.m. All portions of the competition will take place at the Renaissance Theatre.

The second night of preliminary competition at the Miss Ohio stage is at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Preshow begins at 7:05 p.m.

On Saturday, it's the Miss Ohio finals where a new Miss Ohio will be named. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and pre-show at 7:05 p.m. The winner will receive a $10,000 scholarship and the opportunity to compete at Miss America in January. Oliveri said $52,100 in scholarships will be award at Miss Ohio.

For tickets, go to rentickets.org.

