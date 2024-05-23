A new contest: These pictures were taken at popular South Florida venues — tell us where, win a prize

An underappreciated benefit of so many new neighbors and coworkers moving into South Florida — along with the expertise they generously offer on how to make a better pizza — is an infectious enthusiasm for everyday places and things that longtimers take for granted.

A friend of a friend, who got here from the Boston area six months ago, tells of sitting under the two massive banyan trees at Chima Steakhouse in Fort Lauderdale with such awe that I wonder if we’re talking about the same trees. Another guy describes being stuck at the Snow-Reed Swing Bridge in Sailboat Bend on his way to The Riverside Market, not complaining but rejoicing, because … swing bridge!

Newcomers see things with fresh eyes, in a perpetual state of discovery. It’s a fun way to go through life, so we’d like to encourage that behavior with a little contest called iSpy SoFlo debuting in the South Florida Sun Sentinel this week. How much are you paying attention while you’re out and about? Let’s find out.

The contest

The premise of the iSpy SoFlo contest is simple: We will publish a photo of something that can be found in plain sight at a random location in South Florida — a restaurant, bar, entertainment venue, cultural site — and you tell us what it is and where to find it.

Today’s debut of the feature comes with a bonus: three ways to win, with photos taken at restaurants in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

How to play

We’ve got a no-fuss way to submit your entries. Check out the photos — one from each county — and fill out the form below. You’ll notice the option to subscribe to our Weekender newsletter, and that’s a good thing, because that’s where you’ll find a major clue to the visual puzzle: the entire picture that was taken at the mystery venue. (The Weekender newsletter will arrive to your inbox on Thursdays.)

Still stumped? Look for yet another clue in next week’s Go Guide column, available at SunSentinel.com or in the Weekender print section of Thursday’s Sun Sentinel.

We’ll take entries for this edition of iSpy SoFlo through Sunday, June 16, and announce randomly chosen winners that week. One winner will be chosen for each mystery location, where the proprietor of the venue will offer that person a prize. Good luck!

Can’t see the form below? Click here.

