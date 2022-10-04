Constance Wu tears up explaining why she came forward about sexual harassment: 'Bad feelings and abuse don't just go away'

On Monday’s Late Night With Seth Meyers, Constance Wu revealed why she finally decided to open up about being sexually harassed on her hit series Fresh Off the Boat. Wu made the shocking revelation in her new book of essays, Making a Scene.

“To be honest, I didn't want to write about that,” said Wu. “That was the last essay I wrote for the book, and only after being, like, pushed by my editor, like, ‘You should write about this. This is what people want to hear.’ And I was like, ‘I'm done with that chapter in my life.’”

In 2019, Wu made headlines when she went on a profanity-laced rant on Twitter after her show was picked up. Her reaction led to backlash from fans and those in the entertainment community. At the time, Wu explained the incident was a reaction to not being about to work on a different project. It was only recently that she revealed the real reason was because a senior producer sexually harassed her during the first two seasons.

“You know, the thing I learned is that bad feelings and abuse don't just go away because you will it to,” Wu said. “It's going to come out somewhere. And so I think people didn't understand the context of those tweets.”

Wu decided to come forward with her story because it might help someone else dealing with trauma.

“I think it's important that we engage in curiosity and empathy before we go straight to judgment,” she said. “Because if somebody does something out of character for them, usually it means something's going on in their life.”

Late Night With Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 p.m. on NBC.

