Constance Wu, Corbin Bleu will star in off-Broadway production of 'Little Shop of Horrors'

Constance Wu attends the premiere of "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" on Oct. 2, 2022, in New York.

Constance Wu and Corbin Bleu are taking their talents from the big screen to the stage.

The two actors have been cast as Audrey and Seymour, respectively, in the off-Broadway production of "Little Shop of Horrors," the production announced Monday. They will take over for actors Joy Woods and Jeremy Jordan — whose run as Seymour ends Sept. 17 — in the musical, which was revived at the Westside Theatre in 2019.

Bleu and Wu will take to the stage alongside Audrey II, the famous man-eating Venus fly trap-like plant, starting Sept. 26, according to the show's Instagram post.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for the production for more information.

The "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Hustlers" actress grew up performing in community theater productions in Richmond, Virginia. Wu had her breakout role as the Huang family matriarch on the ABC show "Fresh Off the Boat," which aired 2015-2020. Corbin Bleu starred in the Disney Channel hit franchise, "High School Musical," and recently returned to its modern-day spin-off, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," for its last two seasons.

Corbin Bleu poses at the Season 3 premiere of the Disney+ series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" on July 27, 2022, in Burbank, Calif.

Bleu has starred in a number of stage productions since making his Broadway debut in 2010 as Usnavi in "In the Heights." He recently wrapped on a production of a new musical called "Summer Stock" at the Goodspeed Opera House in Connecticut.

Wu released her debut book, "Making a Scene," late last year and welcomed her second child earlier this year.

Summer of strikes: Broadway tentatively averts a strike as Hollywood actors

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Little Shop of Horrors' casts Constance Wu, Corbin Bleu in New York