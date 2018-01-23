Connie Sawyer, the oldest working actress in Hollywood, dies at 105

Connie Sawyer, who was the oldest working actress in Hollywood, has died peacefully at her home in California.

She was 105-years-old.

Sawyer, who arrived in Hollywood at 18, landing her first role in vaudeville show, began working in the entertainment business aged 8, after winning a talent contest in her hometown of Oakland.

She continued to work right up until late 2017.

Her early work including appearances on The Jackie Gleason Show, and The Milton Berle Show, before scoring a role in Frank Sinatra’s 1959 comedy A Hole In The Head.

Sawyer went on to rack up a huge number of roles in film and TV, including Murder, She Wrote, Seinfeld, Hawaii Five-O, Will & Grace, ER, The Rockford Files, Starsky and Hutch, The Office, Home Improvement and How I Met Your Mother.

She also stole the show as the old lady who steals Jim Carrey’s wallet in Dumb and Dumber, as well as roles in When Harry Met Sally and Seth Rogen comedy The Pineapple Express.

Sawyer is survived by two daughters, four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

