‘Conjuring’ Spinoff ‘The Nun’ Pushed Back From Summer Release Date

Warner Bros. has moved “Conjuring” spinoff “The Nun” from its summer release slot closer to Halloween.

Previously scheduled for July 13 of this year, “The Nun” will now open on Sept. 7. The weekend after Labor Day is a coveted one, as it was home to “It” last year, which broke various records and went on to gross $123.4 million opening weekend.

“The Hallow” director Corin Hardy will direct the movie, written by Gary Dauberman and James Wan. “The Nun” will be produced by Wan through his Atomic Monster label and Peter Safran.

Taissa Farmiga (sister of “Conjuring” star Vera Farmiga), Demian Bichir, Charlotte Hope, Ingrid Bisu, Jonas Bloquet and Bonnie Arouns star.

In 2016, New Line announced it would release “The Nun,” the latest spinoff from the supernatural horror series that began with “The Conjuring.”

James Wan’s original 2013 film, which grossed $257 million worldwide on a budget of $6.5 million, spawned the 2014 spinoff “Annabelle” as well as the 2016 sequel “The Conjuring 2.” Since then “Annabelle: Creation” was also released.

“The Conjuring 2,” in which Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga play husband-and-wife paranormal investigators, debuted to $40.4 million domestically last June on a $40 million budget. Worldwide, its total has come to $320.3 million. The first “Conjuring” film had a production budget of $20 million and earned $318 million worldwide.

The studio is also in active development on “The Conjuring 3” and “The Crooked Man,” the latter of which is also drawn on a character appearing in “The Conjuring 2.”

