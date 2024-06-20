Confused Trump Forgets Names Again And Again And Again In Brutal Supercut Video
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Donald Trump is facing new questions about his cognitive health after a series of recent high-profile flubs and alarming new reports of memory problems.
Trump over the weekend challenged President Joe Biden to a cognitive test, then bragged about acing one of his own several years ago ― except he botched the name of the doctor who did the test. Trump repeatedly referred to Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tex.), who was the White House physician at the time, as “Ronny Johnson.”
In addition, Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh said he found Trump “meandering and confusing” and showing “severe memory issues” during six interviews he conducted with the former president for his new book.
Now, a new supercut video from the progressive MeidasTouch Network puts together three full minutes of Trump botching places and names:
Here are 3 minutes straight of Donald Trump confusing and forgetting people's names, the names of cities he is in and more pic.twitter.com/OJSixOIBR9
— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 19, 2024